Cedar Creek girls win South Jersey Shootout: Cross country roundup

The Cedar Creek High School girls cross country team finished first at the South Jersey Shootout at Rowan University in Glassboro on Saturday.

Lexi Sears and Riley Lerner sparked the Pirates as they outscored second-place Kingsway Regional 27-35.

The Shootout used a unique format. There were three boys races and three girls races, each based on ability. The first race was for a team's No. 5, 6 and 7 runners. The second race was for the No. 3 and 4 runners on a team. The final race was for a team's top two runners.

Cedar Creek got the following performances from their runners:

Sears finished sixth in the girls 1-2 race, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes, 23.64 seconds. Megan Winterbottom was 10th in 22:16.47.

Lerner finished third in the girls 3-4 race in 22:09.43. Logan Roesch was ninth in 24:03.10.

Abigail Clapp ran 24:40.12 to finish fifth in the 5-6-7 race. Samantha Keough (25.38.04) was 10th and Sarah Flanagan (26.41.75) 19th.

In the boys races, Dalton Culleny of Cedar Creek finished eighth in the 1-2 race in 17:31.59.

Colton Delcollo of Cumberland Regional ran 18:27.93 to finish fifth in the 3-4 race.