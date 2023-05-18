Cierra Sansone scored four goals to lead the Cedar Creek High School girls lacrosse team to a 13-4 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Thursday.

Gianna Thoms scored three and had one assist for the host Pirates (9-8). Mia McColl scored two, added three assists and had five draw controls. Isabella Cote scored two and had one assist. Emily Winterbottom scored one and had an assist, and Quinlan Branca scored once. Sierra Sketers made three saves for the win.

For EHT (2-14), Samantha Swisher, Paige Pacquing, Alejandra Arboleda and Kaitlyn Elwell each scored once.

Middle Twp. 17, Lower Cape May Reg. 2: Maddyn McAnaney scored seven for the Panthers (6-8). Abbie Teefy scored four and added three assists. Carmen O'Hara scored three and had an assist. Eliza Billingham had seven assists, eight ground balls, seven ground balls and scored once. Hailie Seitz scored twice. Casey Nagle and Holly Mader each added an assist. Olivia Rodgers made seven saves.

Lower fell to 8-8.

Boys lacrosse

Red Bank Reg. 10, No. 3 Southern Reg. 9: Joey DeYoung scored five and had an assist for the Rams (11-5), who are ranked third in The Press of Elite 11. Hayden Lucas scored twice and had an assist. Collin Markoski won 12 faceoffs. Ty Murawski scored once, and Anthony Arch had an assist. AJ Mattern and Nick Roesch each made five saves.

Henry Spencer, Ryder Villani and Trey Lynch each scored twice and had an assist for Red Bank (14-3). Andrew Pape scored three.