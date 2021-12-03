Cedar Creek football team chases undefeated season

The Cedar Creek High School football team beat Woodrow Wilson 21-8 on Sept. 25th.
Since that day neither team has lost.
The rematch happens Saturday.
The schools will meet 7 p.m. at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway for the South/Central Group III regional championship. South Jersey winner Cedar Creek (12-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press’ Elite 11. Central Jersey champion Woodrow Wilson (10-2) has won eight straight and is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11.
“We’re both playing really football right now,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “We will were able to take advantage of some of their miscues in September. We cashed in when we had to do. But this is going to be difficult. They’re very good. But like I said to my kids, ‘They’re very good, but so are we.’ ”
Cedar Creek has accomplished much since it began to play varsity football in 2011, including win three sectional titles, but the Pirates have never finished undefeated.
“We see a mission,” Pirates senior lineman Kevin Dougherty said. “We have one more game. We’re trying to keep an undefeated record, keep us making history.”
Both these teams feature high-profile offenses. Cedar Creek averages 36.6 points. Woodrow Wilson averages 32.9 points.
But both teams also feature talented but overlooked defenses.
Wilson senior linebacker Damir McCrary has made 120 tackles. Wilson defensive backs Michael Estremera and Julius Dominquez each have five interceptions.
The Cedar Creek defense allows just 6.6 points per game.
“Their experience helps a lot,” Melody said of the Pirates defense. “They’ve played a lot of important football games. The stage is never too big for them. The lights are never too bright. They just go out and ball.”
Pirates defensive lineman Jamal Chapman (18 tackles for losses) and Dougherty (17 tackles for losses) consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. Linebackers C.J. Resto (132 tackles) and Elijah Usher (106 tackles) are quick to the ball. Defensive back Elijah Smalls has four interceptions.
“We look at our defense as a silent plus,” Dougherty said. “It doesn’t get much attention. A lot of teams don’t really look forward to it until it hits them right in the face on game day.”
Next year these regional championships will serve as state semifinals as New Jersey for the first time in state history plays to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups. But for now, Saturday’s contest will end both teams’ season.
The Creek/Wilson matchup could be decided by which team is better able to put the emotion of winning a sectional championship behind it and focus on this contest.
Both have played regional title games in the past.
Cedar Creek lost to Hillside 25-3 in the 2019 Group II South/Central game. Woodrow Wilson beat Wall Township 12-7 in the 2019 South/Central Group III game.
Dougherty started at right tackle as a sophomore against Hillside. He remembers the frustration of losing that game.
“No one likes losing, especially the last game,” Dougherty said. “Knowing the (2019) seniors regretted that loss even to this day, I don’t want to have that feeling.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.