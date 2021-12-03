Cedar Creek football team chases undefeated season

But both teams also feature talented but overlooked defenses.

Wilson senior linebacker Damir McCrary has made 120 tackles. Wilson defensive backs Michael Estremera and Julius Dominquez each have five interceptions.

The Cedar Creek defense allows just 6.6 points per game.

“Their experience helps a lot,” Melody said of the Pirates defense. “They’ve played a lot of important football games. The stage is never too big for them. The lights are never too bright. They just go out and ball.”

Pirates defensive lineman Jamal Chapman (18 tackles for losses) and Dougherty (17 tackles for losses) consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. Linebackers C.J. Resto (132 tackles) and Elijah Usher (106 tackles) are quick to the ball. Defensive back Elijah Smalls has four interceptions.

“We look at our defense as a silent plus,” Dougherty said. “It doesn’t get much attention. A lot of teams don’t really look forward to it until it hits them right in the face on game day.”