Cedar Creek football falls to No. 6 Salem: Roundup

Anthony Selby caught the winning touchdown as the Salem High School football team beat Cedar Creek 26-20 in a West Jersey Football League nondivision game Saturday.

Salem, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-1. Cedar Creek fell to 2-3.

Salem jumped out to a 20-0 lead, but the Pirates trailed just 20-13.

Salem's Abdul Bell returned the opening kickoff to give his team a 6-0 lead. Quarterback Jahki Coates rushed 10 yards for a touchdown late in the first to extend the Salem lead to 13-0. With 33 seconds left in the first half, Coates threw a 7-yard TD pass to Zaheim Jones to give Salem a 20-0 lead.

Cedar Creek's Billy Smith connected with Zaire Pilgrim for 33-yard TD to close out the half, but the kick was blocked and the Pirates trailed 20-6. With 13 seconds left in the third quarter, Smith threw a 12-yard pass to Alim Parks to cut the deficit to 20-13.

Early in the fourth quarter, Anthony Selby hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass to extend Salem's lead to 26-13. Cedar Creek's Parks then caught a 13-yard TD pass from Smith with 8 minutes, 11 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Last season Salem won the South/Central Group I regional title, and Cedar Creek captured the South/Central Group III championship.

Boys soccer

Hammonton 2, Seneca 1 2OT: The Blue Devils (4-2-2) earned an impressive, double overtime victory over a good Seneca team. After starting the season 1-2-2, Hammonton has now won three straight. On Saturday, John Waddell and Marco Schiano scored for the Blue Devils. Carter Bailey and Waddell each had an assist. Luke Griscom made seven saves.

Cole Houston scored for Seneca (4-2-1). Patrick Fluharty made four saves. Christian Mazza made three.

Field hockey

Middle Twp. 4, Barnegat 1: Gwen Boal, Abbie Teefy, Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each scored for the Panthers (4-1-1). Billingham and Boal each had an assist. Hannah Hagan made one save. Alyson Sojak scored off an assist from Camryn White for the Bengals (5-2). Emalie Menegus made 10 saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 1, Gloucester Tech 0: Tori Ravoni scored off an assist from Lauren King for the Villagers (5-0). Julia Tola made seven saves. Gloucester Tech fell to 3-5.