EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team scored three goals and shut out Haddon Township in the fourth quarter Wednesday.

It was the other three quarters that were an issue.

Jason Bishop finished with a team-leading three goals, but the Pirates lost 12-6 to Haddon Township in a nonconference game. Cedar Creek (2-1) had combined for 30 goals in its first two games. The Hawks improved to 3-0.

"I think our offense, we just have to slow it down sometimes and let our skills do the talking," said Bishop, a junior attack and leader on a young squad with just three seniors. "And on defense, we have a nice, young group. Just have to keep working at practice, and we will get there. It's only one (loss) right now. We are looking good."

Bishop opened the scoring with an unassisted goal early in the first quarter. Haddon Township’s Ryan Townsend tied the game about two minutes later. Bishop again scored unassisted to give Cedar Creek a 2-1 lead.

Haddon Township closed out the first quarter with two straight goals and led 3-2. The Hawks scored three in the opening two minutes of the second to extend the lead to 6-2.

Cedar Creek freshman Robby Cote scored unassisted to cut the deficit to 6-3. But the Hawks' Tanner Gilligan scored to make the score 7-3 at halftime. He finished with three goals and an assist.

Controlling passes and ground balls were issues for Cedar Creek. Much of that had to do with having new players on the team, Bishop said. Cedar Creek also committed too many penalties Wednesday, he added.

"I just try to pound it in their heads to keep them physical and slap with the body, not the stick. That's why we get a lot of flags," Bishop said about his leadership role on the team.

"We had too many flags (Wednesday). That's another big takeaway. Our offense, I just try to lead my group and try to pass it to them. Get them their goals and just have fun."

The team is learning and growing, and there is still plenty of time remaining in the season. Cedar Creek is scheduled to play many of its Cape-Atlantic League American Division opponents in the next few weeks, so the Pirates are quickly getting back to work.

But Cedar Creek still had some trouble maintaining possession and scooping up ground balls Wednesday. The Pirates would control loose balls but would quickly lose control, and the Hawks would regain possession. The Pirates also had some great open looks in front of the net.

"I do think we were passing better in the fourth (quarter)," Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said. "It's something. It helps. We were moving a lot better and took our time. We were rushing a lot this game. I think it was our first big test of a game (this season). We didn't have the focus we needed, but (Haddon Township) is a good team."

In the fourth, Bishop, Evan Scholder and Mike Jarvis each scored for the Pirates. Bryan Dougherty made 20 saves, including six in the final 12 minutes. He made some great saves to prevent the Hawks from scoring again. The defense was in the right position in the fourth, which was not always the case in the opening three quarters.

Luke Simon had a team-leading three ground balls for Cedar Creek. Sean Ralston added two.

"With the ground balls, defense and our general passing, we just made a lot of mental mistakes and they added up quick and did us in," Cappuccio said. "We have to take these losses and try to learn and do better. We will be back at it (Thursday)."

Cappuccio and Bishop are excited for the Pirates' upcoming games, especially those against divisional opponents. Cedar Creek plays Atlantic City at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are just going to rally up," Bishop said. "Our goalie (Dougherty) has been playing good. We just have to put those goals in the net and control the ball and we should be good the rest of the way."