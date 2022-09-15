 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE WEDNESDAY

Cedar Creek field hockey edges Lower: Late Wednesday roundup

Abby Messina scored in the fourth quarter to lead the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.

Riley DeMarco scored once and had an assist for the Pirates (3-1). Julia Potter added a goal. Chesney Bugdon had an assist. Delfina Vanelli made three saves. Cedar Creek led 1-0 at halftime.

Olivia Lewis scored once and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (1-2). Ryan Salinsky scored once. Ella Mogavero added an assist.

Holy Spirit 5, Vineland 2: Alex Graffius scored three and added an assist for the Spartans (2-1). Taylor Lyons scored once and had an assist. Lauren Cella scored once. Hanna Watson had an assist. Piper Martin made four saves.

Mariana Lopez scored both goals for the Fighting Clan (1-2).

Bridgeton 1, Buena Reg. 0: Ryhanna Ridgeway scored in the second quarter for the Bulldogs (1-2). Ayianna Ridgeway made nine saves. Manya Karpiak made six for the Chiefs (0-1).

Our Lady of Mercy 6, Middle Twp. 3: Lauren King scored three and added an assist for the Villagers (3-0). Isabella Elentrio scored once and had an assist. Gabby Celli and Tori Ravoni each scored once. Mina Lockhart had an assist. Julia Tola made two saves.

Maddy Scarpa had a goal and assist for the Panthers (1-1). Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each scored once. Abbie Teefy added an assist. Hannah Hagan made 15 saves.

Southern Reg. 4, Toms River South 0: Emme Beck scored three for the Rams (2-2). Jessica Bruther added three assists. Avery DiPietro scored once. Olivia Davis had an assist. Claire Gosse made five saves. Emma Korenthal made one.

Brielle Berruti made 24 for Toms River South (1-3).

Pinelands Reg. 5, Lakewood 1: Abigail Romanek scored three for the Wildcats (1-2). Alyssa Ruland and Akayla Palmucci each had two assists. AnnaMarie Manger and Isabella Gandolfo each scored once. Brianna Cataffo added an assist. Keira Gaines made three saves.

Cindy Ruiz scored for Lakewood (0-2). Amy Krysa made five saves.

Point Pleasant Borough 8, Lacey Twp. 0: Ryane Fisahn scored three for Point Pleasant (3-0). Caroline DeKenipp scored twice and had an assist. Anna Doblovosky made one save. Maeve Meehan made 20 for the Lions (3-1).

Gloucester Tech 2, Cumberland Reg. 0: Jillian Vincent and Paige Freas both scored in the second half for Gloucester Tech (2-2). The Colts fell to 2-1. No further information was available.

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 10, American Christian 0: Alicia O'Donnell and Stephanie Valdes each scored twice for the Cougars (1-0). Paige Noble, Isabell Alford, Eden Wilson, Sophia Johnson, Maddie DeNick and Kaia Barbour each scored once. Noble, O'Donnell and Wilson each had an assist. Taylor Sutton made three saves.

Girls volleyball

Pinelands Reg. 2, Point Pleasant Beach 0: The Wildcats (3-0) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-16. Molly Quigley-Sanborn finished with 17 assists, six service points, two digs and two kills. Madison Houseworth added 12 service points, five aces and five digs. Audrey Fuscellaro had 10 service points and five aces. Eva Pollak added 10 digs. Olivia Benson and Emilia Savich each had five kills.

Point Pleasant Beach fell to 1-3.

Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Oakcrest 1: The Caper Tigers (2-1) won by set scores of 19-25, 25-18, 25-21. The Falcons fell to 1-2. No further information was available.

Pleasantville 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0: The Greyhounds (3-0) won by set scores of 25-12, 25-19. Natasha Feliciano finished with 12 service points, seven assists, seven digs and two aces. Jayla Trice added 12 kills, four digs and three blocks. Anabel Espinal had five digs and five assists. Aiddys Ramirez added five digs and five service points.

Lara Barrasso had six aces for the Villagers (3-1). Riane Regucera added six digs.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Hammonton 1: The Eagles (2-1) won by set scores of 25-22, 21-25, 25-21. McKenna Weber finished with 12 service points, seven assists, four digs and two aces. Julia Sweeny added nine service points and eight digs. Skylar Weinstein had eight digs. Averie Harding added six blocks and three kills.

Yesvi Patel had 10 service points, six aces, five digs and two assists for the Blue Devils (0-3). Tiffany Paretti added seven assists, three blocks, three service points and two aces. Kylie Lipstas finished with seven kills, five blocks, three service points and two aces.

Girls tennis, cross country

Girls tennis

Middle Twp. 3, Atlantic City 2

Singles: Sakoulas M d. Mayla Burns 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Frebowitz AC d. Carlos 6-1, 6-0; Bussinger M d. Cece Marota 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Rosie Miltenberger-Cece Marota AC d. McFadden-Gale 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5); Zuzulock-Zheng M d. Lauren Fox-Ellie Carrasco 6-2, 6-0

Records: Middle 2-0; Atlantic City 0-4

Hammonton 4, Oakcrest 1

Singles: Gracie Kappauf H d. Cece Capone 6-2, 6-1; Natalie Sole H d. Michaela Hearn 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Adrianna Palmore H d. Samantha McDow 7-5, 6-4

Doubles: isabella Royer-Laila Palmore H d. Vanessa Lee-Bindiya Dave 6-4, 6-3; Gabrielle Tropiano-Trinity Brown O d. Amelia Schirmer-Mia Donio 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Records: Oacres 3-1; Hammonton 1-1

Point Pleasant Borough 4, Pinelands Reg. 1

Singles: Catherine Feliz PP d. Grace Klements 6-1, 6-0; Daylin Evans-Lascik PP d. Kiera Kaszuba 6-2, 6-1; Kiley Hill PP d. Sage Targett 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Chloe Bertolami-Sophia Ferrara PP d. Maissa Acosta-Abigayl Howell 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Molly Cogar and Lillian Maleski PR d. Rylie Casalino -Rachel Walters 6-4, 6-1

Records: Point PLeasant 4-0; Pinelands 2-3

Absegami 3, Ocean City 2

Singles: Olivia Hughes A d. Alexis Allegretto 6-3, 7-5; Cassandra Hughes A d. Catherine Stempin 6-4, 6-4; Sarina Pollino A d. Taylor Pontari 6-4, 6-4

Doubles: Mackenzee Segich-Claire Coffey OC d.Alyssa Bailey-Neha Pandeya 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), 10-7; Chloe Howard-Claire Brooks OC d. Riya Patel-Sophia Jenkins 6-4, 6-0

Records: Absegami 3-0; Ocean City 2-2

Our Lady of Mercy 3, Millville 2

Singles: Arielis Martinez M d. Jenna D'Orio 7-5, 6-2; Cheyanna Snyder M d. Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Bella Martinez O d. Rebecca Lore 6-4, 6-1

Doubles: Morgan Edwards-Rylie Gemberling O d. Brianna Miller-Jocelyn Eduardo 6-2, 6-1; Sarah Kern-Amani Malickel O d. Savanna Hadley-Brigid Humphreys 6-1, 6-1

Records: OLMA 1-2; Millville 0-5

Barnegat 5, Jackson Liberty 0

Singles: Sophia Vallerruden d. Gianna Rudow 6-0, 6-0; Talia Fraser d. Diana Slavich 6-0, 6-0; Victoria VanWagner d. Kat Algerra 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Catherine Ryan-Yasmeen Muhammad d. Tegan Maarberg-Ava Combs 6-1, 6-4; Kayla Nichols-Jocelyn Ziarko d. Sara Girgis-Alanna Costello 6-4, 6-3

Records: Barnegat 2-3; Jackson 1-4

Boys cross country

Holy Spirit 25, Middle Twp. 32; St. Augustine 17, Middle Twp. 46; St. Augustine 22, Holy Spirit 37

1. Johnny Flammer HS 17:53; 2. Vinny Polistna SA 19:00; 3. N/A SA 19:11; 4. Jose Hernandez SA 20:02; 5. Thomas Hargest MT 20:10; 6. Billy Christopher SA 20:17; 7. Jack Negley HS 20:33; 8. Thomas Farren HS 20:40; 9. Noah McBride SA 20:48; 10. John Windgate SA 21:44

Tags

