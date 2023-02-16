Kendra Canale enjoyed the moment.

The top-seeded Haddonfield High School girls swimming team won 10 races Thursday en route to a 1118-52 victory over second-seeded Cedar Creek in the South Jersey Group C final meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

Haddonfield, the defending champions, defeated the Pirates in the finals last winter. Haddonfield is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

"It's really fun going against them," said Canale, a junior standout for the Pirates. "I love goin against teams who really give us a challenge and something to look for. These races, we can always strive to be right there with them and up there getting points."

Canale won the 100-yard butterfly (1 minutes 03.08 seconds), the only race Cedar Creek won. The junior added the team had some personal-bests and were "pushing each other the entire time." Canale was second in the 100 backstroke.

"I feel really good," Canale said. "I wish more of my teammates were able to get their own individual wins in, but I'm glad we were able to compete as a unit and really feel like we were together as a team one last time."

Abigail Clapp, Canale, Alana Crosson and Amber Klose were second in the 400 freestyle relay. Clapp, Kailey Wagner, Crosson and Klose placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.06).

Klose finished second in the 50 (25.86) and 100 (57.45) freestyles.

"I am happy and glad we were able to make it this far, especially because it was our second year in a row," Canale said. "I am disappointed we fell short for the second year in a row. But I'm glad we were able to go this far and there is so much more we can do."