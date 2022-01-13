Cedar Creek edges Lower Cape May girls on Wednesday

Cedar Creek 34, Lower Cape May Reg. 29 (from Wed.): Mia McColl scored a game-high 13 for the Pirates (1-4). Emonie Taylor scored 10. Lexis Sears and Jada Hill each four. Marissa Massaro two. Kileen McNeill scored one.
For the Caper Tigers (0-5), Brianna Loper and Kaitlyn McGuigan each scored 10. Janaya Elam scored five.
Absegami 54, Egg Harbor Twp. 26 (from Wed.): Reese Downey led Absegami (4-4) with 23 points. The freshman added seven steals and three assists. Julia Hartman scored 15 and grabbed six rebounds. Jackie Fortis grabbed seven rebounds to go with seven assists, four points and two steals. Chi Chi Wochka grabbed 12 rebounds and scored six. Ayana Crandell and Seb Silipena each scored two.
For the Eagles (4-3), Amelia Zinckgraf scored nine. Lyla Brown added eight points. Katie Keenan (four), Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Averie Harding (two each) and Kara Wilson (one) also scored for EHT.
Millville 58, Pleasantville 15 (from Wed.): Cassidy Tolbert and Keanni DuPont each scored four for the Greyhounds. Ah’Lajziah Gainer grabbed seven rebounds and scored two. Khaliyah Haraksin scored two. The Thunderbolts (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. No further information was available.
Boys basketball
Millville 64, Absegami 24 (from Wed.): Jaden Merrill scored a game-high 13 for the Thunderbolts (7-1). Jabbar Barriento scored 11, Khalon Foster had eight, and Calem Bowman added seven. Other scorers for Millville were Raqon Ford, Ta'Ron Hale (six), Terrence Todd (five), Kevin Rivera (four), Doug Doughty (two) and Donte Smith (two).
Charles Jerkins and Hassan Bey each scored six for Absegami (4-5). Other scorers were Baseem Taliaferro, Isiah Akpassa and Rameer Pender (three each), Kenny Van Houten (two) and Emir Chambers (one).
ACIT 73, Camden Tech 15 (from Wed.): Desi Stroud scored 13 to go with five assists and three steals for the Red Hawks (5-3). Jameil Quintana and Zaheer Owens each scored 12. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored nine. Other scorers were Abdul Hawkins and Jayden Lopez (seven each), Eric Williams (six), Jayden Dixon (three) and Edison Reyes and Reggie Verna (two each). Verna also grabbed eight rebounds.
Unays Lea led Camden Tech (0-3) with nine points.
Hammonton 72, Cumberland Reg. 38 (from Wed.): John Andoloro scored 18, Kenny Smith had 12, and Tyler Lowe added 10 for Hammonton (5-4). Other scorers were Declan Roeder (seven), Erik Pabon and Jaron Hill (six each), Andrew Delaney (five), Joseph Gillen (four), Owen Salita (three) and Luciano Nistico (two).
Lamair Warner scored 18 to lead the Colts (2-6). Kyon Barnes scored nine, Ethan Turner seven and Lukas Weist four.
Vineland 61, Oakcrest 60 (from Wed.): Keeman Carter scored 22 to go with eight rebounds and five steals for the Fighting Clan (7-1). Nazir Rowell scored 14 and added six assists, three rebounds and three steals. James Hitchens Jr. scored 13, grabbed eight rebounds and added four blocks. Yamere Diggs finished with 11 assists, seven points and three steals. DJ Clark scored four and grabbed two rebounds. Breon Herbert grabbed three rebounds and scored one.
Oakcrest fell to 0-6. The Falcons trailed 21-20 at halftime. Vineland outscored Oakcrest 29-14 in the third quarter. No further information was available.
Deptford 67, Cedar Creek 54 (from Wed.): Deptford improved to 5-2, and Cedar Creek fell to 2-6. No other information was available.
