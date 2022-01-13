Cedar Creek edges Lower Cape May girls on Wednesday

Boys basketball

Millville 64, Absegami 24 (from Wed.): Jaden Merrill scored a game-high 13 for the Thunderbolts (7-1). Jabbar Barriento scored 11, Khalon Foster had eight, and Calem Bowman added seven. Other scorers for Millville were Raqon Ford, Ta'Ron Hale (six), Terrence Todd (five), Kevin Rivera (four), Doug Doughty (two) and Donte Smith (two).

Charles Jerkins and Hassan Bey each scored six for Absegami (4-5). Other scorers were Baseem Taliaferro, Isiah Akpassa and Rameer Pender (three each), Kenny Van Houten (two) and Emir Chambers (one).

ACIT 73, Camden Tech 15 (from Wed.): Desi Stroud scored 13 to go with five assists and three steals for the Red Hawks (5-3). Jameil Quintana and Zaheer Owens each scored 12. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored nine. Other scorers were Abdul Hawkins and Jayden Lopez (seven each), Eric Williams (six), Jayden Dixon (three) and Edison Reyes and Reggie Verna (two each). Verna also grabbed eight rebounds.

Unays Lea led Camden Tech (0-3) with nine points.