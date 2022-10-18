Cedar Creek edges Holy Spirit in PKs, advances to CAL tourney semis: Roundup

The Cedar Creek High School girls soccer team scored a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal win over host Holy Spirit by winning the penalty kicks round 4-3 on Tuesday.

The teams tied 2-2 in regulation and two overtimes. Cedar Creek senior Corinne Morgan score both of her team’s goals in field play and had a penalty kicks goal.

Cedar Creek, the fifth seed, will play host and top-seeded Ocean City at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carey Stadium in a CAL Tournament semifinal. Holy Spirit was the fourth seed.

Holy Spirit led 2-1 in the second half, but Morgan tied the game with under 20 minutes left in regulation. Quinlan Branca, Gianna Thoms, Natalie Eifert and Morgan all scored for the Pirates (9-4-1) in the penalty kicks round. Eifert a freshman, also was the Pirates’ goalie in the PK round and made two saves in the round. Senior Olivia Vanelli was in goal for Cedar Creek in regulation and overtime and made 13 saves.

Ella Petrosh and Angelina Bell both scored first-half goals for Holy Spirit (8-1-1), and Millinda Marigliano had 14 saves.

(3) Middle Twp. 2, (6) Our Lady of Mercy 1: The CAL Tournament quarterfinal game was tied at 1-1until Middle senior Ciara DiMauro scored her 50th career goal eight minutes into the second half. Olivia Sgrignioli assisted. Sofia Sgrignioli, Olivia’s twin, scored in the first half for host Middle (11-2).

Sixth-seeded OLMA dropped to 8-5-1. Drew Coyle scored off an assist from Ava Mello for the Villagers (8-5-1). Elizabeth Giamboy made seven saves.

The third-seeded Panthers will play at No. 2 Mainland Regional at 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

Other games

No. 2 Ocean City 4, Hammonton 0: Ashley Rhodes, Gabby Cupit, Zoey Lappin and Brooke Liebrand scored for the Red Raiders (11-0-2), who are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Emily Benson, Makenzie Fortna and Katie Maxwell each had an assist. Tori Vliet made four saves.

Emma Peretti made eight saves for Hammonton (3-11-1).

Gloucester Christian 3, Atlantic Christian 2: Lily Fleming scored all three goals for Gloucester . Alicia O’Donnell and Sophia Johnson scored for the Cougars. Taylor Sutton made 16 saves.

Boys soccer

CAL quarterfinal/(3) Hammonton 5, (6) Oakcrest 2: Gavin West scored two goals for host Hammonton (10-5-3), and John Waddell had a goal and two assists. Carter Bailey and Marco Schiano added a goal apiece, and Michael Darnell made five saves for the win. The Blue Devils led 4-1 at halftime.

Andrae Johnson and Jack O’Brien both scored for Oakcrest (8-2-3).

Hammonton, the third seed in the tournament, will play at No. 2 Middle Township on Thursday in the semifinals.

Other games

Pleasantville 3, Mainland Reg. 1: Anthony Perdomo scored twice for the Greyhounds (7-3-1). Anthony Cahuana had a goal and assist. Mattew Monroy and Christofer Maldonado each had an assist. Giovanni Saavedra made seven saves.

The Mustangs fell to 6-9-1.

Atlantic City 5, Cape May Tech 2: Kervening Thelistin scored twice and added an assist for the Vikings (7-3). Alyns Polynice and Mario Maldonado-Carrasco each had a goal and assist. Jose Zuleta scored once. Ivan Cordoba made five saves.

Alan Ventura and Zachary Scarcelli scored for Cape May Tech (4-12). Ethan Morford added two assists. Rayne Cileone had an assist. Nick Boehm made 12 saves.

Southern Reg. 1, Freehold Twp. 0: The Rams (8-5) scored in the second half. Freehold Township fell to 10-5.

Atlantic Christian 4, Gloucester Christian 0: Manny Johnson, David O’Donnell, James Papanikalou and Tommy Ellison scored for the Cougars (10-5). Ellison added two assists. Malachi Vasquez and Moges Johnson each had an assist.

Field hockey

Lacey Twp. 7, Lakewood 0: Brooke McGinley scored twice for the Lions (10-3-1), Addison Mindas, Caitlyn Voskanyan, Courtney Voskanyan, Autumn Mangan and Lindsay D’Adamo each scored once. D’Adamo added three assists. Voskanyan had one assist. Kaylee McNeil made two saves.

Amy Krysa made 26 saves for Lakewood (0-11-1).

Bridgeton 7, Paulsboro 0: Anniyah Clark led the visiting Bulldogs (2-12) with four goals, and Ryhanna Ridgeway scored twice. Jamira Garcia added a goal. Ayianna Ridgeway made three saves for the shutout. Veronica Howard made 18 stops for Paulsboro (0-6).

Girls volleyball

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Brick Twp. 0: The undefeated Rams (25-0) won the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal match by set scores of 25-13, 25-14. Molly Regulski led with 26 assists to go with three service points. Jordyn Hamlin added 17 kills, nine service points, six aces and five digs. Kaya Nascimento had 10 service points and five digs. Anna Malandro added seven digs, seven service points and three aces.

Hammonton 2, Winslow Twp. 0: The Blue Devils (8-11) won by set scores of 25-12, 25-21. Tiffany Paretti finished with eight aces to go with seven assists, five service points and two kills. Yesvi Patel added eight assists, four digs and three service points. Angelina Virelli had eight digs, four kills and two service points. Cara Rivera had five kills and three digs.

Winslow fell to 8-7.