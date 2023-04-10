The Cedar Creek High School baseball team scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat visiting Hammonton 12-11 on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

Richie Gonzales went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Pirates (3-2), and Nate Winterbottom was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Sean O'Kane was 2 for 5 with two runs, and Tyler McCorriston added a double, a run and an RBI.

Cedar Creek led 11-5 but Hammonton scored six runs in the seventh inning to tie it. Austin Schoell was 4 for 5 for the Blue Devils with two runs and an RBI, and Gavin West went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Drew Haines and Eric Barts each had a double and a single.

St. Joseph 11, King's Christian 1: The host Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win it on the 10-run rule. Jake Marootian had a double, two runs and an RBI for St. Joseph (1-3). Nick Melchiore went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher Ty Powell worked four innings. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out 11. Jimmy Mantuano pitched the fifth inning. He gave up one hit, a walk and a run, and struck out three.

Vineland 21, Schalick 9: Vineland pounded out 24 hits. Jason Chandler went 5 for 6 with three runs and an RBI for the visiting Flighting Clan (3-1), and Yenuelle Rodriguez was 2 for 2 with a triple, a homer and four RBIs. Daniel Ortiz was 4 for 5, and Xavier Cortez, Yoan Feliz, Benedetto Andreoli and Christian Willis each added two hits. Vineland used six pitchers.

Quinn Cardoni had three hits for Schalick (0-4).

SOFTBALL

Vineland 10, Schalick 0: The host Fighting Clan scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the game on the 10-run rule. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs to lead Vineland (2-1). Madison Cantoni had a homer and two RBIs. Luci Day was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Megan Harrell-Alvarez and Natalia Ponce each doubled.

Winning pitcher Za'Miya Borgese allowed three hits in six innings. She walked three and struck out one. Schalick fell to 2-2.

Donovan Catholic 18, Pinelands Regional 1: Donovan Catholic (5-0) had 12 hits in the four inning game. Host Pinelands fell to 2-2.

GIRLS GOLF

Three girls from the Mainland Regional coed team — Isabella Ruzzo, Anika Deshpande and Kasey O'Brien — played in the Red Devil Invitational girls tournament at Copper Hill Country Club. Ruzzo shot an 87, with one birdie. Deshpande scored a 94, and O'Brien totaled 95 with two birdies. They had a combined score of 276.

Sixteen teams (86 golfers) participated, including individual golfers.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Southern Regional 2, Fair Lawn 0: The visiting Rams (4-0) won with scores of 25-15 and 25-16. For Fair Lawn (1-2), Matt Duran had eight kills and eight digs, Vincent Lopez added seven kills and five digs, and Tomer Akad contributed 20 assists.