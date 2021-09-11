Cedar Creek earns third straight shutout with big win over Pleasantville

Pleasantville (0-3) had just two first downs in the first half.

"I just want to give a shoutout to our coaches. The coaches makes us fly around all the time," said Usher, 17, of Mays Landing. "We have certain drills to keep us flying around even (when we) get tired. That's what we incorporate to the game.

"Every week we want to go 1-0. Watch film, do whatever we need to do. We are always confident in ourselves. Last year was little bit shaky. But this year, we want it. We all want to win. Everyone knows what it feels like to lose. Now, we want to know what it feels like to win."

Cedar Creek went 3-5 in 2020. The team was very young under Melody, who was in his first year as coach. The Pirates were outscored 214-172.

"Everyone last year was trying to run the score up on us," senior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez said. "Now, we have the opportunity to do that to other teams, and we are not looking back."

Bermudez finished with 157 receiving yards, including an 82-yard TD in the first quarter that gave the Pirates a 14-0 lead. The 18-year-old from Egg Harbor City added a 4-yard rushing score to cap the scoring, having juked at least three defenders in the backfield and then a few more as he cruised to the end zone.