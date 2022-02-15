Cedar Creek boys to swim for S.J. title Thursday: Late Monday roundup

The Cedar Creek High School boys swimming team beat visiting Barnegat 100-70 Monday in a South Jersey Group C semifinal meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing.

Cedar Creek's Matt Winterbottom won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 freestyle and had two relay wins. Omar Mohamed, Parker Grace and Andres Carpio each added an individual win and two relay victories for the second-seeded Pirates (6-5). Ryan Schager won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke for third-seeded Barnegat (7-3).

Cedar Creek will meet top-seeded Woodstown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the sectional championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

Boys basketball

Holy Spirit 52, Lower Cape May Reg. 37: Jahmir Smith led the winning Spartans with 16 points. Jayden Llanos finished with 10 points. Frank Gilliam came off the bench and sparked Spirit with nine points in the second quarter.

Archie Lawler led Lower with 17. Jacob Bey added 11. Macky Bonner contributed seven, Kamauri Wright two.

Also scoring for the Spartans were Jamil Wilkins (six), Ky Gilliam and George Coles (four each), Emmett Kane (two) and Jordan Coles (one).

Spirit, which led 27-17 at halftime, improved to 13-7.

Cedar Creek 64, Oakcrest 40: Sean Snyder scored 14 for the Pirates, who improved to 10-11.

Cedar Creek raced out to a 13-4 advantage in the first quarter and took a 22-13 lead into the second half.

McCray Huggins scored 14 for Oakcrest. Terrance Gandy scored 10 for the Falcons. Also scoring were Lyquon Garland (seven), Jack O'Brien (five) and Jaiden Santiago and Ra'mar Neely-Wilson with two each.

For the Pirates, Jamir Cruse added 12, Clarence Harris eight and Tyree Burrell and Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle seven apiece. Isaiah Valentin scored six, Jeffrey Marano five, Matthew Angelini three and Ramar Cook two.

Triton Regional 61, Cumberland Regional 38: Tyshaun Baker and Leo Impagliazzo each scored 21 for visiting Triton (6-13). For Cumberland (5-14), Ethan Turner scored 10, and Lukas Weist and Kyon Barnes had seven and six, respectively.

Barnegat 54, East Brunswick Tech 42: The visiting Bengals (5-18) led 23-21 at halftime and outscored EBT 19-8 in the third quarter. Shikeith Gordon led Barnegat's balanced offense with 14 points, and Cole Toddings and Johnnel Johnson added nine apiece. Mason Krey had eight and Alex Churney finished with seven. Ryan Sutton had 14 points for East Brunswick (4-15).

Bridgeton 64, Buena Regional 14: Jabrll Bowman scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals for the visiting Bulldogs (13-8). Damon Jones contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, Deshawn Mosley had 11 points and three assists, and Angel Smith added eight points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Buena dropped to 6-14.

Girls basketball

Egg Harbor Township 51, Vineland 41: Amelia Zinckgraf scored 13 points for Egg Harbor Township.

The Eagles, who led 21-17 at halftime, have won nine of their last 10 to improve to 14-7. Ava Kraybill and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored 10 in the victory. Averie Harding added seven, Kara Wilson six. Lindsay Dodd (three) and Lyla Brown (two) rounded out the Eagles' scoring.

Samantha Jones led Vineland (9-9) with 15. Skylar Fowlkes added eight, Madison Fowlkes seven. Lionys Aldoy added five, Destiny Wallace four and Egypt Owens two.

Ocean City 56, Rancocas Valley Reg. 42: Marin Panico led the winning Red Raiders with 19 points. Avery Jackson added 18 and Hannah Cappelletti 13.

The Red Raiders led 28-20 at halftime and started to pull away by outscoring Rancocas Valley 16-6 in the third quarter.

Ayanna Morton (four) and Madelyn Adamson (two) also scored for Ocean City.

Adriana Agosto scored a game-high 26 for Rancocas Valley.

Holy Spirit 54, Cinnaminson 43: Sabrina Little scored 17 for the winning Spartans, who improved to 13-6.

The Spartans outscored Cinnaminson 31-22 in the first half.

Kieran Brewster and Kendall Murphy scored nine and eight, respectively, for Holy Spirit. Hanna Watson added six, Kira Murray and Ella Petrosh five each. Cece Bell and Ava Catona each scored two.

Rhochelle Johnson led Cinnaminson with 10.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 57, Lower Cape May Regional 38: Savannah Prescott led the host Villagers (11-10) with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Madelynn Bernhardt had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. Angelina Dragone added 13 points and two steals, and Drew Coyle had seven points, five rebounds and four assists. For Lower (6-13), Lindsay Holden scored 14, Kaitlyn McGuigan contributed nine and Brianna Loper six.

Barnegat 52, Pinelands Regional 41: Emma Thornton scored 21 points and had 13 rebounds for visiting Barnegat (8-9), and Cara McCoy added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals. Isabel Guiro had nine points and five assists, and Olivia Carll scored six. Bridget Dudas led all scorers with 23 points for the Wildcats (2-12), and Natalie Rey had six.

Middle Township 60, Cedar Creek 26: Jada Elston scored 31 points for visiting Middle (15-7) ,and Rylee Morrow had 10. Mia Elisano added six. For the Pirates (8-12), Lexi Sears, Ashley Nicolichia and Jada Hill each scored six points.

