 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Cedar Creek boys tennis wins close match with Lower Cape May: Roundup

  • 0
hslivetennisholder

The Cedar Creek High School boys tennis team edged host Lower Cape May Regional 3-2 Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League match.

One singles match and both doubles matches went to three sets.

The Pirates upped their season mark to 7-1, and Lower fell to 2-4.

Cedar Creek's Sean Snyder won his first singles match 6-0, 6-1. Teammate Chase Blanchard won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over Lower's Connor Deignan in a second singles match. Creek's Owen Nowalsky and Daniel Perez rallied to beat LCM's Sean Murphy and Matt Eck 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first doubles.

For the Caper Tigers, Anthony Fucci won 6-1, 6-1 in third singles, and Destin Gomes and Robert Eckel won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) in second doubles.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Camden Tech 0: The host Blue Devils (10-2) won with set scores of 25-22 and 25-15. Daniel Sulzer led with five kills and had 14 digs for Hammonton, and Emmanuel Waugh had four kills, three blocks, nine digs ad four assists. Aiden Nichols contributed four kills and 14 digs, and Andrew Gollihur added 12 digs and Benn Leonard had two kills, six digs and two aces. Camden Tech fell to 2-10.

People are also reading…

Baseball

Buena Regional 13, Bridgeton 1: The host Chiefs scored 11 runs in the first two innings and won the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Cole Shover went 3 for 3 for Buena (9-3) and Tre Carano had two doubles and two RBIs. Joey Kurtz had two went 2 for 2 and had three RBIs and Allen Adkins had two hits. Buena pitchers Zachary Strouse, Vinnie Dalponte and Brady Betts combined to give up three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Jorge Valentin had a hit and a run for Bridgeton (3-9).

Softball

Williamstown 9, Cumberland Regional 8: Williamstown (5-11) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 9-6, and the visiting Colts (2-11) scored two runs in the top of the seventh. Gianna Trexler went 3 for 4 with a triple for Cumberland. Alicea Seitzinger and Abigail Pino each had two hits, and Katelyn Edminster had a homer and two RBIs.

No. 7 Clayton 18, Wildwood 0

Clayton (10-3), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, won the Tri-County Conference game after four innings on the 10-run rule. Sophia Wilber and Ava Troiano each a hit for Wildwood (2-5).

Results

Boys tennis

Cedar Creek 3, Lower Cape May Regional 2

At Lower Cape May Regional

Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Justin Popdan 6-0, 6-1; Chase Blanchard CC d. Connor Deignan 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Anthony Fucci LCM d. Anthony Bartling 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Owen Nowalsky-Daniel Perez CC d. Sean Murphy-Matt Eck 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Destin Gomes-Robert Eckel LCM d. Shane Houck-Xavier Winston 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4)

Records: CC 7-1; LCM 2-4

Ocean City 5, Vineland 0

At Ocean City

Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Gregory Burgess 6-3, 6-1; Kraig Redmond d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-2, 6-2; Evan Cho d. Austin Bushman 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Sawyer Lomax-Colin Bowman d. Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel 6-4, 6-1; Jackson Barnes-Lucas Goodman d. Lawrence Hill-Dev Patel 6-3, 6-3

Records: Vineland 4-6; O.C. 6-3

Girls golf

Lacey Township 208, Central Regional 208

At Central Regional (par 36)

LT: Madison Zrinski 44, Lily Hodgson 51, Erin Gavin 54, Haley Austin 59

CR: Mackenzie Billhiemer 47, Shay Bevins 48, Sofia Aliseo 55, Sam Denies 58

Records: Lacey 6-3-1; Central 4-1-1

Boys/coed golf

Lower Cape May Regional 195, Buena Regional 207

At Cape May National Golf Club (par 35)

BR: Dylan Sach 48, Tommy Eagan 49, Ralph Carugno 54, Brodie Murphy 56

LCM: Kevin Coulter 47, Randy Duley 48, Matthew Riess 49, Andrew Barber 51

Records: Buena 2-7; LCM 9-3

Middle Township 195, Cape May Tech 214

At Avalon Golf Club

MT: Jake Riggs 39, Dylan Zimmerman 46, Jacob Radzieta 53, Haley Cohn 57

CMT: Emily Brown 49, Joe Clark 50, Robert McHale 52, Justin Walker 63

Records: Middle 7-1

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News