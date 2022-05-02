Cedar Creek boys tennis wins close match with Lower Cape May: Roundup

The Cedar Creek High School boys tennis team edged host Lower Cape May Regional 3-2 Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League match.

One singles match and both doubles matches went to three sets.

The Pirates upped their season mark to 7-1, and Lower fell to 2-4.

Cedar Creek's Sean Snyder won his first singles match 6-0, 6-1. Teammate Chase Blanchard won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over Lower's Connor Deignan in a second singles match. Creek's Owen Nowalsky and Daniel Perez rallied to beat LCM's Sean Murphy and Matt Eck 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first doubles.

For the Caper Tigers, Anthony Fucci won 6-1, 6-1 in third singles, and Destin Gomes and Robert Eckel won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) in second doubles.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Camden Tech 0: The host Blue Devils (10-2) won with set scores of 25-22 and 25-15. Daniel Sulzer led with five kills and had 14 digs for Hammonton, and Emmanuel Waugh had four kills, three blocks, nine digs ad four assists. Aiden Nichols contributed four kills and 14 digs, and Andrew Gollihur added 12 digs and Benn Leonard had two kills, six digs and two aces. Camden Tech fell to 2-10.

Baseball

Buena Regional 13, Bridgeton 1: The host Chiefs scored 11 runs in the first two innings and won the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Cole Shover went 3 for 3 for Buena (9-3) and Tre Carano had two doubles and two RBIs. Joey Kurtz had two went 2 for 2 and had three RBIs and Allen Adkins had two hits. Buena pitchers Zachary Strouse, Vinnie Dalponte and Brady Betts combined to give up three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Jorge Valentin had a hit and a run for Bridgeton (3-9).

Softball

Williamstown 9, Cumberland Regional 8: Williamstown (5-11) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 9-6, and the visiting Colts (2-11) scored two runs in the top of the seventh. Gianna Trexler went 3 for 4 with a triple for Cumberland. Alicea Seitzinger and Abigail Pino each had two hits, and Katelyn Edminster had a homer and two RBIs.

No. 7 Clayton 18, Wildwood 0

Clayton (10-3), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, won the Tri-County Conference game after four innings on the 10-run rule. Sophia Wilber and Ava Troiano each a hit for Wildwood (2-5).

