Cedar Creek boys swimming looking to build off sectional final appearance last season

The Cedar Creek High School boys swimming team will have a challenging season, but opportunities are also there.

Cedar Creek must rebuild after losing some key swimmers to graduate. But the Pirates are one of several contenders in the realigned Cape-Atlantic League National Conference.

The CAL’s smaller schools are all back in the National, and many teams have a chance to be competitive.

Cedar Creek coach Lauren Ciccariello called returnees Matt Winterbottom, Jonathan Nass and Kristyan Pahang the team’s “front runners.” Winterbottom, a junior, is a middle-distance freestyler, senior Nass is a butterfly specialist and sophomore Pahang swims the 200 individual medley and the backstroke.

“We’re very excited for the season,” Ciccariello said. “The seniors we had last year were outstanding, and now we’re a little bit smaller, with six new swimmers. We’re not a lot weaker because we have a lot of good swimmers ready to step up and take those spots.”

The Pirates will open their season hosting Absegami at 10 a.m. Saturday at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing in a CAL interconference meet.

Cedar Creek boys swim team falls just short in South Jersey final DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Cedar Creek High School boys swimming team won three events Thursday…

Cedar Creek went 6-6 last season with a tough schedule. The Pirates, led mostly by seniors, advanced to the South Jersey Public C (smaller schools) final before losing to Woodstown 96-74. Eight seniors graduated, including top scorers Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio, David Gutierrez and Parker Grace.

Sophomores Cole Turner and Abdel Mohamed, and freshmen Shayne Herbert and RJ Rizzo are some of this year’s team’s top younger swimmers.

Several other teams in the National appear to have a chance for top honors, including Middle Township, Oakcrest, Lower Cape May Regional and Cape May Tech.

“I think it’s great because it will make for a lot of competitive meets,” Ciccariello said of this season’s National Conference. “We’ll have to kind of rely on our depth, because getting first place (in a race) might not be enough. It won’t be easy, but winning the National is a possibility for us. Our strength is our depth. A lot of our swimmers will do well in different events.

“Regarding sectionals, we want to get back to the final. We want to make a deep run and go as far as we can.”

Nass, Winterbottom and Pahang were key contributors in the big meets last season.

Nass won the 100-meter butterfly and did the butterfly leg in the winning 200 medley relay in the Pirates’ 100-70 South Jersey C semifinal victory over Barnegat. Winterbottom won the 200 and 100 freestyle events against Barnegat, and Pahang led off the winning 400 freestyle relay in the meet.

Nass and Winterbottom were each part of the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays in a 102-67 win over Middle Township. Winterbottom had two relay wins in a 104-66 loss to Atlantic City, and Abdel Mohamed had one.

“We lost a lot of valuable swimmers last year, but I feel we may be better,” said Nass, the team’s only senior, and a 17-year-old Port Republic resident. “We have the desire to win. Being in the final last year was a huge event for the team. I was second in the fly with my best time (1:04.09, yards).

“We got to get faster this year. I did a lot of cardio in the offseason, with a restricted diet, in order to come back stronger. We have to step up. We lost amazing swimmers (to graduation) last year but we’ll build upon what they did. We have some really good freshmen.”

One highlight this season will be the conference meet against Oakcrest on Jan. 23. Both teams have the Hess School as a home pool. Cedar Creek beat the Falcons 93-71 last year, though Oakcrest took first place in seven races. Winterbottom and Pahang were part of the Pirates’ first-place 400 freestyle relay team in the meet.

“We swim a lot of our old rivals this year,” Nass said. “We have a friendly rivalry with Oakcrest. I’m friends with a lot of them from club swimming.”

Ciccariello, who’s also the Cedar Creek girls swimming coach, is in her eighth year with the program and in her fourth year as head coach of both teams. Ciccariello went to Rancocas Valley Regional High School and swam three years for Cabrini University, after being a walk-on as a sophomore. She graduated in 2014.

“My (Cabrini) coach, Cindy Ikeler, was an inspiration, and I still use many of her ideas,” Ciccariello said. “I say, ‘I don’t necessarily need experienced swimmers. I need excited swimmers.’”