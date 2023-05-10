Sean Ralston scored four goals to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team to a 9-7 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National division game Tuesday.

Evan Scholder scored three for the Pirates (7-4). Jake Hardiman and Jason Bishop each scored once, and Robby Cote added an assist. Bryan Dougherty made 18 saves. Middle led 4-3 at halftime, but Cedar Creek led 7-6 after three quarters.

Micah Mcananey scored three and had an assist for the Panthers (6-7). Evan Jack scored twice. Ryan Roscoe and Tommy Shagren each had two assists and one goal. Evan Jack scored twice. Joeseph Berrodin had an assist.

Lower Cape May Reg. 20, Haddon Twp. 5: Jake Robson scored six and added an assist for the Caper Tigers (12-1). Macky Bonner scored five and had two assists Taj Turner added five assists and three goals. Isiah Carr-Wing scored three, and Brandon Loper scored two and had an assist. Dennis Serra scored once and had an assist. Zac Castellano, Chase Austin, Oguer Nunez and Corson Hughes each had an assist. Quinten Hagan made 14 saves.

Finn McGovern scored twice for Haddon Township (9-4). Josh Dykas, Tanner Gilligan and Val Soltys each scored once. Gavin Tinker made five saves.

Wall Twp. 14, No. 3 Southern Reg. 6: William Madden scored three for Wall (11-3). John McCurry added five assists and scored two. For the Rams (9-3), Hayden Lucas scored three and had an assist. Konnor Forlai scored twice, and Joey DeYoung added one. Joe Kessler had an assist. Southern is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Girls lacrosse

No. 6 Ocean City 16, Mainland Reg. 8: Delainey Sutley scored six and had an assist for the Red Raiders (10-4). Gracie Pierce scoredthree and added two assists. Breanna Fabi scored three, and Ryan Cooke and Madison Wenner each scored two. Wenner added seven draw controls. Aliza Otton made four saves.

Eva Blanco scored three for Mainland (7-6). Ava Sheeran scored two and had two assists. Lani Ford scored twice, and Jane Meade added one. Blanco added five draw controls and four ground balls. Sheeran had four ground balls and four draw controls. Kylie Kurtz made five saves.

Softball

Gloucester Tech 4, ACIT 2: In the NJTAC Group III/IV semifinals, GCIT defeated the Red Hawks. Madison Formica went 2 for 4 with two runs for GCIT (11-5). Courtney Chew went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. For ACIT (7-9), Samantha Passalaqua hit a two-run homer. Carolina Bernard went 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Boys tennis

Mainland Reg. 4, Absegami 1

Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Chris Guillen 6-3, 6-4; Saketh Agava M d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-2, 6-0; Gene Kalika M d. Arib Osmany 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg M d. Kaden Boyle and Derek Tran 6-0, 6-1; Kussh Patel and Liam Angelo M d. Railey Cabrera and Benjamin Fitzgerald 6-0, 6-1

Records: Mainland 11-2; Absegami 1-7

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, St. Joseph (Metuchen) 0: The Rams (20-1) won by set scores of 26-24, 26-24. Lucas Kean led with `4 kills and five digs. Nick Gatto added 16 assists and eight digs. Landon Davis had eight digs, and Caden Schubiger added eight service points and five digs. St. Joseph fell to 8-6.

Southern Reg. 2, Bridgewater-Raritan 0: The Rams won by set scores of 25-14, 25-18. Kean led with15 kills, six digs and four service points. Brummer added 21 assists and five digs. Davis had six digs and three service points. Jack McKenna had six kills and five digs. Bridgewater-Raritan fell to 10-5.

Southern Reg. 2, Cinnaminson 0: The Rams won by set scores of 25-15, 25-17. Brummer had 18 assists and six service points. McKenna added 12 digs and five kills. Davis had 10 digs. McKenna added 12 digs and five kills. Kean had seven kills and five digs. Cinnaminson fell to 10-10.

Boys golf

Schalick 178, Cumberland Reg. 188

S: Lance Creighton 39, Jaxon Weber 43 Elijah Johnson 47, Devin Desier 49

C: Stephen Wilchensky 45, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 46, Sam Thompson 47, Grant DelCollo 50

Records: Schalick 9-7; Cumberland 0-17