The Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team beat visiting Middle Township 7-5 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.
Sean Ralston scored three for the Pirates (4-1), and goalie Bryan Dougherty made 18 saves. The score was 4-4 at halftime. Mike Jarvis added two goals and an assist. Jason Bishop had a goal and three assists, and Luke Simon scored one.
Landon Osmundsen led Middle (2-4) with three goals and two assists, Micah Mcananey had a goal and an assist, and Justin Linhares added one goal. Sean Brannon made 17 saves.
Oakcrest 12, Vineland 3: Joseph Snodgrass scored five and had an assist for the Falcons (1-4). Cole Sanders, Edward Silipena and Marek Guerrier each scored twice and had an assist. Micah Whitehead scored once, and Mark DeCicco had an assist. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 14 saves.
Vineland fell to 1-6.
Kingsway Reg. 16, Egg Harbor Twp. 2: Jake Mason scored eight and had an assist for Kingsway (4-0). Mason Bryan had three goals and three assists. Brady Whitzel made eight saves.
EHT fell to 0-4.
Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Atlante City 2: The Caper Tigers (5-1) scored seven in the first quarter. Jimmy Downing scored two for Atlantic City (0-3). Joey Staines made 15 saves. No further information was available.
