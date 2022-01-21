Cedar Creek boys defeat Hammonton for 2nd straight win: Late Thursday roundup

Sean Snyder scored 12 points to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 48-42 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.
Snyder made two 3s.
It was the second straight victory for Cedar Creek.
Jamir Cruse scored nine for the Pirates (4-7), who trailed 21-19 at halftime. Tyree Burrell scored five. Isaiah Valentin (four), Ramar Cook and Dustin Anderson (three each) and Jeffrey Marano and Michael Ferriola-Brosh (two each) also scored for Cedar Creek.
Cedar Creek led 31-26 after three quarters.
Kenny Smith scored 14 for the Blue Devils (7-5). Jaron Hill added 10 points. He made two 3s. John Andoloro and Declan Roeder each scored five. Tyler Lowe (three), Michael Passarella (two) and Andrew Delaney (one) also scored for Hammonton.
Bridgeton 47, Atlantic City 41: The Bulldogs overcame a 27-23 halftime deficit to win. It was the second win of the season for the Bulldogs against the Vikings.
Jabril Bowman scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-4). DeShawn Mosley scored nine. Dallas Carper and Damon Jones each added eight. Angel Smith scored six.
Stephan Jones led the Vikings (2-6) with 14 points. Dylan Culmone scored 12. Other scorers for A.C. were Jacque Pridgen-Hill (seven), Jai Pridgen-Hill (two) and Jaquel Holmes (one).
Wildwood Catholic Academy 63, Ocean City 59: Azmir Kates scored 19 to lead the Crusaders (7-6). Jihir Walker and Justin Harper each scored 12. Other scorers were Raghee Bell and Manny Weaver (six each), Landon Hart and Ryan McGrath (three each) and Jimmy Kane (two).
Kori Segich scored a game-high 22 to lead the Red Raiders. Sean Sakers scored 12. Colin Kondles added eight points. Omero Chevere (six), Dylon Schlatter (five), Pat Grimley (four), Pat Lonerson (two) also scored for Ocean City
No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 59, Millville 55: The Hermits, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, jumped out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead. Semaj Bethea led the Hermits (9-0) with 14 points. Ethan Fox scored 13, Elijah Brown had 12, and Jack Schleicher added 11. Ife Okebiorun scored seven, and Gavin Reed added two.
Jabbar Barriento led Millville (8-3) with a game-high 15. Other scorers were Khalon Foster (10), Donte Smith (nine), Calem Bowman and Jaden Merrill (eight each), Raquan Ford (three) and Kevin Rivera (two).
No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 49, Lower Cape May Reg. 43: Carlos Lopez led the No. 3 Eagles (12-1) with 22 points. Other scorers were Isaiah Glenn (nine), DJ Germann (eight), Anthony Colon and Jay-Nelly Reyes (four each) and Aaron Bullock (two).
Aarchie Lawler scored a game-high 23 for the Caper Tigers (4-9). Jacob Bey scored 15. Macky Bonner added five.
Middle Twp. 50, Cape May Tech 33: Jamir McNeil scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds for the Panthers (8-2). Gavin Aftanis scored 11 and grabbed eight rebounds. Devon Bock scored 10. Anthony Trombetta scored nine to go with four rebounds and three assists. Aydan Howell and Matthew Barcas each scored three. Michael Zarfati scored two
Dylan Delvecchio scored 13 for Cape May Tech (3-7). Jared Knights scored eight. Joe’l Hutchinson scored seven. James Murray added five points.
ACIT 37, Oakcrest 31: Jayden Lopez’s 12 points, five assists and four rebounds, along with Zaheer Owens’ 11 points and six rebounds led the Red Hawks (8-3). Other scorers were Zahir Davis-Roberts (six), Eric Williams (four) and Reggie Verna, Desi Stroud and Jameil Quintana (two each).
Josia Casanova scored a game-high 13 for Oakcrest (2-7). Other scorers were McCray Huggins (seven), Marcus Holcomb (six), Mickey Cuerquis (three) and Jack O’Brien (two).
Cumberland Reg. 59, Highland Reg. 46: Ethan Turner scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Colts (2-10). Kavon Bragg-Kent scored 15. Other scorers were Luka Weist (seven), Riddel Palmer (six), Kyon Barnes (four), and Drew Nakai and Ahmad Smith-Taylor (three each).
Matt Bell led Highland (2-8) with 13 points. Amir Bailey scored 10.
Wildwood 59, Pitman 51: Jordan Fusik scored 16 for Wildwood (8-4). Ernie Troiano scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds. Josh Vallese grabbed seven rebounds and scored two. Junior Hans scored 12 and added four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Other scorers were Dom Troiano (eight), Zion Hamilton (four) and Harley Buscham and Ryan Troiano (three each).
Cade Kerr scored a game-high 18 to lead Pitman (5-7). Aiden Ewe added 11 points. Elijah Crispin scored eight.
Girls basketball
Our Lady of Mercy 57, Egg Harbor Twp. 51: Angelina Dragone scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Villagers (6-4). Madison Palek added 10 rebounds and scored nine. Madelynn Bernhardt and Savannah Prescott each scored eight and finished with three steals. Drew Coyle and Sophia Sacco each scored three. and grabbed five rebounds. Coyle and Palek added four steals. Kenzie Palek added six rebounds and scored four. Olivia Fiocchi scored two.
Kara Wilson scored a game-high 15 for the Eagles (4-6). Amelia Zinckgraf scored 14. Kierstyn Zinckgraf (eight), Katie Keenan (six), Lyla Brown (four), Lindsay Dodd (three) and Eva Derbyshire (one) also scored for EHT, which trailed 23-15 at halftime.
Cedar Creek 49, Cape May Tech 43: Lexi Sears scored 12, Ashley Nicolichia had 12, and Emonie Taylor added 10 to lead the Pirates (3-6). Other scorers were Jada Hill (seven), Nyasia Hill (four), Kileen McNeill (two) and Marissa Massaro (one).
Kennedy Campbell scored a game-high 30 and grabbed 18 rebounds for Cape May Tech (2-4). Hailey Pinto scored five and grabbed seven rebounds. Izzy Schmucker scored five. Alyssa Gery added three points.
Ocean City 66, Holy Spirit 53: Ocean City improved to 6-4, and the Spartans fell to 6-3. No other information was available.
No. 9 Wildwood 85, Pitman 16: Imene Fathi scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Warriors (8-0), who are No. 9 in the Elite 11. Macie McCracken scored 19. Emily Little scored 16. Sinaia Stroman-Hills added eight points and 11 rebounds. Other scorers were Mia Cripps and Ava Troiano (five each), Maya Benichou (four), Siara McGrath Concepcion and Abbey Pruszinski (two each) and Kaydence Oakley (one).
Miya Villari led Pitman (2-8) with six points.
Swimming results
Boys swimming
No. 6 Mainland Reg. 133, Holy Spirit 29
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 medley relay—Mainland (Carson Vassar, Mat Giannantonio, Ryan Brown, Blaze Valentino) 1:59.70
200 freestyle—Chris Pozza MR 2:33.48
200 IM—Zach Vassar MR 2:19.18
50 freestyle—Valentino MR 27.16
100 butterfly—C. Vassar MR 1:06.10
100 freestyle—Brown MR 59.04
500 freestyle—Mason Bushay MR 4:22.01
200 free relay—Mainland (Giannantonio, Zach Wildman, Charlie Milhous, Bown) 1:52.55
100 backstroke—Alex Savov MR 1:05.41
100 breaststroke—Alex Generosi MR 1:20.48
400 free relay—Mainland (Z. Vassar, Evan Falk, C. Vassar, Mushay) 3:57.58
Records: Holy Spirit 0-8, Mainland 8-1
No. 7 Ocean City 82, Pleasantville 28
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, meters
200 medley relay—OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Nick Bianchi, Pat Armstrong) 2:01.43
200 freestyle—Alex Hanson OC 2:43.16
50 freestyle—Andrew Allegretto OC 27.57
100 butterfly—C.J. Denn OC 1:08.92
100 freestyle—Bianchi OC 58.93
500 freestyle—Brett Heritage OC 5:13.34
200 free relay—OC (Tanner Bell, Denn, Mo Levin, Kraig Redmond) 2:00.50
100 backstroke—Armstrong OC 1:06.00
100 breaststroke—Michael Kelly OC 1:18.74
400 free relay—OC (Pat Armstrong, T. Armstrong, Biachi, Neal) 4:01.94
Records: Pleasantville 0-6, OC 10-1
No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 107, No. 2 Egg Harbor Township 63
At St. Augustine, yards
200 Medley Relay-SA (Hayden Clay, Cole Jennings, Massimo Catania, Trevor Nolan) 1:38.20
200 Freestyle-Anthony Mortellite SA 1:45.53
200 IM-Jennings SA 1:56.68
50 Freestyle-Dante Buonadonna SA 22.14
100 Butterfly-Ethan Do EHT 52.93
100 Freestyle-Buonadonna SA 47.87
500 Freestyle-Charles Schreiner EHT 4:”44.60
200 Freestyle Relay-SA (Mason Medolla, Luke Volkmann, Mortellite, Buonadonna) 1:29.86
100 Backstroke-Nolan SA 55.12
100 Breaststroke-Jennings SA59.12
400 Freestyle Relay-SA (Morteliite, Nolan, Buonadonna, Jennings) 3:16.24
Records-EHT 6-1; St. Augustine 7-0
Lacey Twp. 97, Neptune 57
200 Medley Relay—L (Jack Hrabal, Brennin Smith, Kieran McGovern, Harrison Santarsiero) 2:03.54
200 Freestyle—Casey Simonson L 2:14.62
200 IM—Hrabal L 2:25.40
50 Freestyle—Quinten Reimer L 26.29
100 Butterfly—McGovern L 1:05.67
100 Freestyle—Simonson L 59.04
500 Freestyle—Hrabal L 5:51.26
200 Freestyle Relay—L (Reimer, Santarsiero, Simonson, N/A) 1:48.62
100 Backstroke—McGovern L 1:11.66
100 Breaststroke—Reimer L 1:09.28
400 Freestyle Relay—L (Hrabal, Simonson, McGovern, Reimer) 4:05.36
Records: Lacey 2-6; Neptune 2-7
Girls swimming
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 133, Holy Spirit 26
At Mainland Reg. H.S., meters
200 medley relay—Mainland (Ella Culmone, Alivia Wainwright, Jordyn Ricciotti, Samantha Camey) 2:19.76
200 freestyle—Shannon Sharkey MR 2:27.53
200 IM—Monica Iordanov MR 2:40.05
50 freestyle—Emma Barnhart MR 29.80
100 butterfly—Ricciotti MR 1:11.04
100 freestyle—Samantha Camey MR 1:09.18
500 freestyle—Iordanov MR 4:58.73
200 free relay—Mainland (Wainwright, Riccioti, Barnhart, Camey) 2:00.49
100 backstroke—Sophie Sherwood MR 1:20.45
100 breaststroke—Wainwright MR 1:28.14
400 free relay—Mainland (Iordanov, Aicell Perez, Megan Pruitt, Cassidy Thomas) 4:40.29
Records: Holy Spirit 0-7-1, Mainland 7-0
No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 92, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 78
At St. Augustine, yards
200 Medley Relay-EHT (Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Kayla Nguyen, Olivia Evans) 1:51.86
200 Freestyle-Isabela Valle O 2:00.64
200 IM-Scarlett McGlinchey O 2:13.70
50 Freestyle-Evans EHT 25.87
100 Butterfly-Nguyen EHT 1:00.45
100 Freestyle-Evans EHT 57.68
500 Freestyle-Reece Hetzer O 5:19.98
200 Freestyle Relay-EHT (Evans, Denise Yushan, Sam Bork, Nguyen) n/a
100 Backstroke-Isabella Rossi O 1:00.76
100 Breaststroke-McGlinchey O 1:08.57
400 Freestyle Relay-O (Valle, Hetzer, Rossi, McGlinchey) 3:49.92
Records-EHT 5-1; OLMA 5-1
