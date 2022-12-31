Cedar Creek beats Pleasantville in OT: Late Friday roundup

Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle scored 16 points to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 66-61 victory Friday over Pleasantville in Score at the Shore Tournament seventh-place game at Southern Regional High School.

The Pirates (3-5) led 31-24 at halftime, but the Greyhounds (4-4) were able to fight back and force overtime. Cedar Creek outscored Pleasantville 8-3 in OT.

Zaire Pilgrim and Jeffrey Marano each scored 14 for the Pirates. Amon McLaughlin (nine), Michael Ferriola-Brosh (eight) and Ryan Manning (five) also scored.

Marki Barnes scored 18 for Pleasantville.

Third-place game

Howell 53, Holy Spirit 42: Damien Padilla scored 11 and had 10 rebounds for Howell (3-3). David Orloff and Chris Meehan each scored 14. The Spartans (2-5) trailed 28-17 at halftime. No further information was available.

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

George Holden Sr. Memorial Showcase

Lower Cape May Reg. 65, Tacony Academy Charter (Pa.) 29: Jacob Bey scored a game-high 17 points for the Caper Tigers (5-0). Archie Lawler scored 16. Braswell Thomas added seven. Auri Wright (six), Ty Bonner and Macky Bonner (four each), John Fernandez and Braden Mellow (three), Mike Cronin and Will Garoh (two each) and Eulis Carter (one) also scored.

Derek Porter scored seven for Tacony .

Showcase Game

No. 7 Egg Harbor Twp. 68, Frankford (Pa.) 44: DJ Germann led all scorers with 24 points for EHT (6-1), which is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Jay Nelly-Reyes and Keion Elliot added 17 and 16 points, respectively. The score was tied at 16-16 after one quarter, but EHT outscored Frankford 21-8 in the second quarter as Elliott had eight points and Germann had six.

Jamil Wilkiins finished with six points for the Eagles ,and Christian Rando added five. For Frankford, Travis Reed led with 13 points. Laquan Harrison scored eight, and Zamir Parker-Barnes and Sair Alsbrooks added six apiece.

Showcase game

ACIT 55, Mergenthaler Tech (Del.) 37: The RedHawks (6-1) outscored Mergenthaler 15-6 in the first quarter. Nasir Turner led ACIT with 21 points and had four rebounds and five assists. Desi Stroud scored 14 points and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jayden Lopez contributed 12 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Yamdry Hernandez had five points, six rebounds and two assists.

Mergethaler was playing its first game of the season.

Joe Silver Tournament championship

No. 2 St. Augustine 82, Roselle 57: Elijah Brown scored 27 for the Hermits (6-0), who are No. 2 in the Elite 11. Matt Kouser scored 19, Semaj Bethea 17. Ife Okebiorun (seven) and Gabe Gillespie (two) also scored.

Girls basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Showcase Game

MaST Community Charter (Pa.) 42, Lower Cape May Reg. 32: Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 17 for the Caper Tigers (2-2). Hailey Elwell scored nine, Janaya Elam four. Kyra Ridgway added two points.

Anye Washington scored 19 for MaST.

Boys wrestling

Powerade Tournament

Southern Regional senior Conor Collins earned his 100th career win Thursday during the first day of the tournament, which was held at Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Collins was The Press Boys Wrestler of the Year last season.

On Friday, he finished sixth among the top eight at 133 pounds.

The Rams finished 15th among 67 squads from across the country with 73.5 team points. Matt Henrich placed fifth at 152. Anthony Mason (107) and Riley O'Boyle (215) each were eighth.

Girls wrestling

East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational

Southern's Jayla Hahn captured the 138-pound title. She was also won the Most Outstanding Wrestler award for the tournament.

Hahn previously this season won titles at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament and the Queen of the East.

Also at the Lady Bear tournament, the Rams' Ella Yanuzzelli finished fourth at 152. Sam Henrich was fifth at 145. The top six wrestlers placed.