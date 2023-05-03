The Cedar Creek High School girls lacrosse team defeated Millville 9-8 in overtime Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

Cierra Sansone scored five for the Pirates (7-5). Mia McColl scored two and added an assist. Emily Winterbottom had four draw controls and an assist. Quinlan Branca scored once. Kailey Deman added three forced turnovers. Delfina Vanelli made eight saves.

Melania Tomlin scored four for Millville (3-8). Ayla Gomez added two assists and a goal. Gianna Weldon, Brooke Powers and Emma Megines each scored once, and Julia Thompson had an assist.

No. 8 Holy Spirit 14, Mainland Reg. 8: Maddie Abbott scored four, including the 100th of her career. Hanna Watson added four goals and four assists. Kendall Murphy added three assists and scored twice. Brielle Soltys had three assists and scored once. Taylor Lyons had one goal, and Kira Murray and Tess Roman each had an assist. Marissa Gras made four saves.

Ava Sheeran, Eva Blanco and Jane Meade each scored twice for Mainland (6-5). Lani Ford scored once and had an assist. Avery Notaro scored once, and Blanco added an assist.

Middle Twp. 13, Lower Cape May Reg. 9: Carmen O'Hara scored four for the Panthers (3-5). Abbie Teefy scored three and had three assists. Maddyn McAnaney scored three and had an assist. Eliza Billingham had a goal and an assist, and Casey Nagle had an assist. Olivia Rodgers made 11 saves.

Ainsley Reed scored two and added an assist for Lower (4-5). Olivia Lewis, Tessa Hueber and Brianna Loper each had a goal and assist. Maddie Gilbert, Sianna King, Nora Shoffler and Ryan Salinsky each scored once. Allyson Walsh made 11 saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 19, Absegami 4: Lucia Visalli and Rylie Gemberling each scored five and added an assist for the Villagers (10-2). Gabby Eaise scored four and had an assist. Gabby Celli added two goals and an assist. Kenzie Celli, Grace McMahon and Alex Sirakides each scored once and had an assist. Sirakides added nine draw controls, and Gemberling had five. Kaleigh Matlack made two saves.

Sarah Glass scored two for Absegami (3-5). Grace Reitzel and Fay DeBlasio each scored once.

No. 7 Ocean City 19, Egg Harbor Twp. 6: Breanna Fabi scored three for the Red Raiders (7-4). Grace McAfee added two goals and two assists. Ryan Cooke, Kelsea Cooke and Katie Pierce each scored twice. Amelia Govern added two assists. Giovanna Barbato and Madison Wenner each scored once. Delainey Sutley and Brynn Culmone each had an assist and scored once. Ellie Kutschera made four saves, Aliza Otton made two.

Taylor Lear scored three for the Eagles (1-9). Angelina Petracci had three assists and one goal. Jossalyn Gagnon and Skyler Wood each scored once. Suhayla Johnson- Ramirez added 13 saves.

Atlantic City 15, Oakcrest 3: Alexandra Dounoulis scored seven for the Vikings (5-3). Mia D'Arco scored six, and Mary Wagner added one. For Oakcrest (0-10), Addison Maulone scored three, and Rachel Carson had an assist.

Boys lacrosse

Oakcrest 16, Atlantic City 2: Cole Sanders and Marek Guerrier each scored three for the Falcons (2-6), who led 13-1 at halftime. Mark DeCicco had three assists and scored twice. Joseph Snodgrass, Connor Flynn and Micah Whitehead each scored twice. William Will and Josh Buros each had one goal. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 10 saves.

Jimmy Downing scored two for Atlantic City (0-6).