The Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team beat visiting Bridgeton 62-51 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game Tuesday.

Joey Wiggins led the 15th-seeded Pirates (11-14) with 19 points, and Amon McLaughlin scored 14. Cedar Creek led 31-27 at halftime and outscored the 18th-seeded Bulldogs 15-4 in the third quarter.

Jeffrey Marano scored 12 for the Pirates, and Zaire Pilgrim added nine. Landon Kurz scored five, and Michael Ferriola-Brosh contributed three.

For Bridgeton (4-20), Jameel Purnell led with 20 points, and Azhone Burden added 13. Zikwon Anderson scored 10, and Nazir Montalvo scored five. Mahki McNear had four.

Cedar Creek travels to second-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(13) Middle Twp. 52, (20) Vineland 42: Jamir McNeal scored 22 points for host Middle (14-10). He added 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bubba McNeal scored 20, and Re Ale Basquine added six points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Chase Moore scored four and had seven boards.

Nazir Rowell topped Vineland (2-16) with 23 points. Breon Herbert finished with 14 points, and Kyelle Ruiz had four.

Middle will travel to fourth-seeded Lower Cape May in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(12) Pleasantville 75, (21) Cape May Tech 34: Marki Barnes scored 24 for the Greyhounds (13-12). Ibn Mitchell scored 21, and Sha'Kir Boyd added 12. Neeko Rolle scored five and had five rebounds. Pharoah Woodford added seven rebounds, four blocks and two points. Damar Reeder scored four, and Eric Caminero added two.

Benjamin Lynch scored 11 for Cape May Tech (0-18), and Alec Dooley added seven. Ronnie Neenhold and Nicholas Boehm each scored four, and Chance Ginyard and Colin Gery each scored three. Nick Kroesche added two.

Pleasantville will play at fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Other games

Hammonton 70, Toms River North 65: Kenny Smith scored 37 for the Blue Devils (15-7). He made five 3s. Azzir Smith-Bey scored 12, and Joseph Gillen and Nic Johnson each had six. Tyler Lowe (four), Chris Grier (three) and Bryce Nicholson (two) also scored. Hammonton trailed 36-26 at halftime and outscored Toms River North 44-29 in the second half.

Sherrod Nelson scored 15 for Toms River North (17-5). Micah Ford and Owen Baker each scored 13.

Girls basketball

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round

(16) Millville 49, (17) Cape May Tech 31: Brianee Edwards scored 22 to go with eight rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbolts (5-14). Camyre Allen scored 12 to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Jaylynn Jones added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. Ayla Gomez had six rebounds and scored five.

Emma Drumm scored nine for the Hawks (6-10), and Alyssa Gery and Samantha Kretschmer each added eight. Amanda Daino scored four, and Hayli Estes added two.

Millville will travel to top-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(18) ACIT 35, (15) Buena Reg. 28: The Red Hawks (3-17) led 22-9 at halftime. The Chiefs fell to 7-13. ACIT will play at second-seeded Atlantic City in the quarterfinals Thursday. No further information was available.

Other games

No. 7 Wildwood Catholic 48, Delran 38: The visiting Crusaders (19-4), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, outscored Delran 9-2 in the fourth quarter. Kaci Mikulski led Wildwood Catholic with 19 points, and Carly Murphy and Destiny Wallace scored 10 apiece. Ava Vogdes contributed six points. For the Bears (10-10), Riley Ahrens topped all scorers with 21 points. Ashley Doyle added five points, and Aileen Shanahan and Emma Rider had four apiece.

Wall Twp. 45, Lacey Twp. 28: Riley Mahan scored 10 for the Lions (4-18). Reece Paget grabbed 10 rebounds and scored six. Reece Coon had six rebounds and scored two. Brooklynn Bell had five rebounds and scored one. Ava Schmidt scored three, and Kay Choice added two. Wall improved to 8-12.