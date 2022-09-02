Cedar Creek beats Absegami 43-20

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Cedar Creek High School football team survived a second-half scare to beat host Absegami 43-20 Friday night.

The Pirates cruised a 23-0 lead in the first half, but Absegami pulled a surprising comeback to trail 23-20 early in the fourth quarter.

”We have a young team and got a little complacent, but when you win it’s a step in the right direction,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “Absegami came back on us and our guys learned that you have to play four quarters.”

Cedar Creek built a 23-6 halftime lead. The Pirates (1-1) scored on their first possession with a nine-play, 75-yard drive. On third down from the Absegami 9-yard line, Cedar Creek quarterback Billy Smith saw no one open but ran through a big hole up the middle for a touchdown.

The Pirates settled for a 20-yard field goal by Matthew Best the next time they had the ball to lead 10-0. Smith hit wide receiver Darius Benjamin with a 15-yard TD pass early in the second quarter, but a blocked extra point made it 16-0.

Pirates linebacker Dejuan Palmer picked off a pass and ran 50 yards for another touchdown, and it looked a running clock was coming soon. But the Braves fans got excited as Absegami, playing its season opener, scored 20 unanswered points.

Pedro Reyes ran interception back 70 yards for a touchdown. Braves quarterback Kendall Armstrong followed with TD passes to Ny jere Robinson and Rashad Floyd.