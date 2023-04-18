Sean O'Kane went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Cedar Creek High School baseball team to an 8-5 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

The Pirates (7-2) have won five straight games.

Ryan Manning scored two runs for Cedar Creek, and Nate Winterbottom added two RBIs. Josh DiFilippo homered and had two RBIs. Justin Eifert struck out three and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Jimmy Mantuano homered and had two RBIs for the Wildcats (1-5). Ty Powell went 2 for 4 with a run. Mantuano and Nick Melchiore each struck out two.

Hammonton 11, Ocean City 10: Gavin West went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs to lead the Blue Devils (4-4) in a Fight Like Frankie Classic game. Kole Bagnell went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Hammonton. Matt McAleer scored two. Hammonton scored six in the second inning to take a 7-1 lead.

Colin Thompson added two RBIs and a run for the Red Raiders (3-5). Evan Taylor scored twice. Shawn Repetti went 3 for 4 with a run and RBI. Cole Laursen added a run and RBI.

No. 1 St. Augustine 4, Millville 2: Gabe Gillespie and CJ Furey each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run for the Hermits (7-1). Jack Cappuccio went 2 for 2 wit a run. Marco Levari pitched five innings to earn the win.

Kaden Mulharan homered for Millville (4-3). Sergio Droz singled and scored. Connor Lacy struck out four in 42/3 innings.

Cape May Tech 12, Medford Tech 0: Tanner Oliva pitched five innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight to lead the Hawks (3-1) in a New Jersey Technical Athletic Council quarterfinal game. He also went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Shelton Marsden went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Noah Clemens added two runs and two RBIs. Tyler Dille scored three runs.

Vincent Giannetto went 2 for 2 with a double for Medford Tech (1-2).

Holy Spirit 13, ACIT 2: Vince Spina had two RBIs and a run for the Spartans (2-5). Ryan Mallen went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI. Luca Bruno went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Gavin Cohen scored two. Connor Lamanteer struck out four in three innings.

Wilfredo Lugo had an RBI and scored for ACIT (3-3). Kevin Reyes scored, and Josh Witmer had an RBI.

Lower Cape May 12, Oakcrest 12: Hunter Ray went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs for the Caper Tigers (2-2). Evan Shoffler and Kody Lewis each scored three. Matt DiCave, Shoffler and Aydan Heacock each had an RBI.

Stephen Lee went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for Oakcrest (3-5). Mason Kurtz went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs. Will Grayson went 2 for 3 with two runs. Gunnar Smith added two runs.

Absegami 23, Atlantic City 2: Anthony Danieli went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs for the Braves (5-1). John Leonetti added four RBIs and three runs. Frank Gargione went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Michael DeBlasio went 3 for three with three runs and an RBI. Matthew Johansen went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI. Evan Gilger struck out four in three innings.

Jackson Barrie had two RBIs for Atlantic City (0-7).

Pennsville 10, Wildwood 0: Jacob Grant and Jared Vandersteur each had three RBIs for Pennsville (5-3). Vandersteur also doubled and scored. Mikey LaPalomento had two RBIs and scored twice. Cohen Petrutz struck out eight in four innings.

Joey Mormile and Jake Craig each singled for Wildwood (3-3).