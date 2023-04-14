The Cedar Creek High School baseball team had 10 hits and beat host Lower Cape May Regional 6-2 on Friday. Cedar Creek scored two runs in the first inning.
Adam Smith went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for the Pirates (5-2) and Ryan Manning went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. Josh DiFilippo tripled. Winning pitcher Matt Vanaman went 5 and 2/3 innings, gave up three hits and two runs, struck out four and walked three. For Lower (1-2), Sean Kelleher was 1 for 3 with a run.
Bridgeton 11, LEAP Academy 9: Jeliel Rolon Quinones singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Joel Francisco Lopez went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.
Leroy Ortiz Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Tyler Suppa had three runs and an RBI. Marshon Green scored two. Enrique Pantaleon struck out six and allowed five hits in four innings.
Jeremy Reyes went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for LEAP Academy (0-7).
Barnegat 6, Manchester Twp. 5: Quentin Torres went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Bengals (1-5). Tyler Carll scored two runs. Patrick Mackie went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Bryce Davenport struck out two to earn the win.
Joe Sclama went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Manchester (3-1-1).
No. 5 Mainland Regional 21, Atlantic City 6: Mainland pitchers Will LaPointe, Chase Carmac and Ethan Mitnick combined to allow three hits in the six-inning game. Mainland is ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11. Joe Sheeran had four hits for the visiting Mustangs (4-2), including a homer and a triple, with four runs. Nick Wagner added a home run, a double and a single, and Christian Elliott had two hits and two RBIs. For Atlantic City (0-5), Elian Perez had two doubles and an RBI.
No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 14, St. Joseph Academy 0: The visiting Hermits (6-1), ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11, had 14 hits in the four-inning game, scoring eight runs in the fourth inning. St. Joseph (1-4) had three hits.
