Cedar Creek High School pitcher Anthony Letizia went the distance and gave up four hits Monday as the Pirates baseball team beat host Holy Spirt 4-2.

The Pirates (15-4) broke up a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth inning with two runs.

Hunter McCorriston went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Cedar Creek, Ryan Manning was 2 for 3 with two runs, and Nate Winterbottom added a double and an RBI.

Bernie Hargadon was 1 for 3 with a run for the Spartans (6-10). Holy Spirit reliever Brayden Birchler came on in the fourth inning, gave up one hit, struck out six and walked none.

Wildwood 10, Salem 0: Wildwood pitcher Jake Craig worked five of the six innings and gave up one hit, with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Joey Mormile went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs, and Harley Buscham was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Logan Totten had a hit and two RBis. Salem fell to 3-13.

St. Joseph 6, ACIT 2: St. Joseph pitchers Lucas Middleton and Jimmy Mantuano combined on a one-hitter.

Middleton went 5 2/3 innings, gave up a hit and two runs, struck out eight and walked five. Jake Marootian homered and had two RBIs for the host Wildcats (6-9) and Scott Digerolamo was 2 for 2 with two runs. Ty Powell went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Colin Ahart had a double and a run.

ACIT (5-10) scored twice in the first inning and led 2-0 until St. Joseph scored five runs in the fourth inning.