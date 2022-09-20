Cedar Creek, 4th-ranked St. Joseph Academy play to 2-2 tie

HAMMONTON — The St. Joseph Academy field hockey team started its season with five consecutive shutout victories, but Cedar Creek snapped that streak Tuesday.

The Wildcats, however, are still unbeaten.

The teams played a thrilling game and battled for 70 minutes, but they ended in a 2-2 tie at the Boyer Avenue Recreational Park. St. Joseph (5-0-1), No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, and Cedar Creek (3-1-2) compete in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division.

"It was a helluva game," Pirates coach Heather Martin said.

Cedar Creek came out strong and led 2-0 at halftime. The Pirates moved to the ball well and were in control. In the second half, St. Joseph made adjustments and scored in the final seconds of the third quarter and again midway through the fourth.

"At halftime, I told (her players) they could not have played any better," Martin said. "They were communicating. They were positive with each other. They did such an amazing job in that first half. … but all around an amazing game. What a feat to actually get two (goals) in against St. Joe and tie them."

Riley DeMarco and Kaelyn Winstel scored for Cedar Creek. Brogan Heilig scored both St. Joseph goals off assists from Macie Jacquet. Both teams are 3-0-1 against CAL National opponents.

Cedar Creek extended its unbeaten streak to four games.

"They came out strong, and we came out flat," said St. Joe coach Corrine Etter-Veight, who noted the team believes that "it's all mental toughness. We just have to keep battling and keep poking away at the competition."

Heilig scored off a corner when there was no time left in the third quarter to cut the St. Joseph deficit to 2-1. When she tied the game, there was an enormous cheer from the Wildcats' bench. Heilig said she and Jacquet have amazing chemistry on and off the field.

"We never give up," Heilig said. "We will always figure out a way to get back out there and work together and passing. That is something we are really focusing on this year. … All of us on this team have each other's back. We are always there to pick each other up when you can't pick yourself up."

With 2 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Cedar Creek senior captain DeMarco earned a penalty stroke — an uncontested shot. The 17-year-old scored to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead and end the Wildcats' shutout streak.

It was a very special moment for DeMarco.

Her father, John DeMarco, coached field hockey at St. Joseph. Her sisters Megan, 30, and Emily, 25, also played for the Wildcats. Megan has the career record for goals at St. Joseph, Riley said.

"We came out here ready to fight," Riley DeMarco said. "St. Joe is also like a really big rival for us. My dad coached there for 37 years. … I came out here ready to win. Last year, we lost both times we played them. So, we came out here ready to play."

With 1:20 left in the second quarter, Winstel scored unassisted.

"It felt good for us to get two goals on them," DeMarco said. "We played as a team. It was really positive throughout the whole game. We just love how we played."

St. Joseph looked like a different team when the third quarter started. After not allowing a goal in five games before Tuesday's and letting up two in one half, that could have been deflating, but "we have to drop the emotions and play to the whistle," Etter-Veight said.

The Wildcats also moved the ball better in the second half.

"It was reminding them of that and getting them regrouped," said Etter-Veight, who coached at Millville last season.

St. Joe previously won two games 6-0 and two 4-0.

"Halftime was all about connecting passes," Heilig said "Tying 2-2 was definitely something we weren't expecting to do, but we will take it over a loss any day."

Cedar Creek's defense was impressive, especially late in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sweeper Leah Martin made great stops and forced turnovers, and goalie Delfina Vanelli made some very nice saves.

Cierra Sansone played her first game this season, and another key player should return from injury soon, Heather Martin said. Cedar Creek hopes it is at full health when the teams meet again Oct. 6.

"This game was huge," Martin said. "It was huge to even end in a tie. I would've loved to have the win, but I'll take the tie. I am just super proud of them. They played their game. That's the way Cedar Creek plays. Everything was great. It was an awesome game to watch."