Carter Mathis' goal wins it for Pinelands

Carter Mathis scored the only goal in the second half to give the host Pinelands Regional High School boys soccer team a 1-0 win over Donovan Catholic on Friday.
The Wildcats (1-0) outshot Donovan Catholic 14-9.
No other information was available.
From Thursday
Southern Regional 4,
Jackson Memorial 3
Kevin Kiernan led host Southern with two goals an assist. Ryan Leavitt added a goal and an assist, and Nico Leonard had a goal. Nathaniel Bott made one stop.
The Rams trailed 2-1 at halftime but scored three goals in the second half.
Pitman 5,
Wildwood 0
Jonny Zubert led visiting Pitman with three goals and an assist. Evan Bogardus recorded the shutout with six saves. For the Warriors, Seamus Fynes had 14 saves and Alessandro Sanzone made four saves.
Girls soccer
Jackson Memorial 2,
Southern Regional 1, OT
Hannah Reese and Hannah Faulkener scored for visiting Jackson Memorial (2-0), which won in overtime. Riley Miller made five saves for the win.
Brookelle Kline scored in the first half for the Rams (0-2)off an assist from Gianna Simon. Leah Morrin made 21 stops.
Atlantic Christian 12,
Cumberland Christian 0
Chloe Vogel led the host Cougars with four goals and Paige Noble added two goals. Eden Wilson, Eva Elgersma, Maddie DeNick, Cristen Winkle, Sydney Pearson and Shelby Einwechter each had one goal. Reyna Lewis made two saves for the shutout. Atlantic Christian improved to 5-0.
Kennedy Vasquez made 20 saves for Cumberland Christian.
Cedar Creek 8,
St. Joseph Academy 1
Corinne Morgan scored four goals for visiting Cedar Creek (1-0) and Kayla Jacobo added two goals. Macie Jacquet scored for the Wildcats (0-1).
From Thursday
Millville 2,
Middle Township 1
Mary Greco led Millville (1-0) with a goal and an assist, and Juliannna Giordano had one goal. Trista Cleaves recorded the win with three saves.
Ciara DiMauro scored for the host Panthers (0-1). Brynn Bock made seven saves.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.