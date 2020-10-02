Carter Mathis' goal wins it for Pinelands

Carter Mathis scored the only goal in the second half to give the host Pinelands Regional High School boys soccer team a 1-0 win over Donovan Catholic on Friday.

The Wildcats (1-0) outshot Donovan Catholic 14-9.

No other information was available.

From Thursday

Southern Regional 4,

Jackson Memorial 3

Kevin Kiernan led host Southern with two goals an assist. Ryan Leavitt added a goal and an assist, and Nico Leonard had a goal. Nathaniel Bott made one stop.

The Rams trailed 2-1 at halftime but scored three goals in the second half.

Pitman 5,

Wildwood 0

Jonny Zubert led visiting Pitman with three goals and an assist. Evan Bogardus recorded the shutout with six saves. For the Warriors, Seamus Fynes had 14 saves and Alessandro Sanzone made four saves.

Girls soccer

Jackson Memorial 2,

Southern Regional 1, OT