Bad weather postponed the Carpenter Cup Classic championship game scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
The contest between Tri-Cape and Jersey Shore will be played 1 p.m. Thursday at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
The Carpenter Cup is an all-star tournament run by the Phillies that features 16 teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. It began in 1986 and is named after former Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter. Tri-Cape consists of players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference.
Tri-Cape is seeking its third straight Carpenter Cup title. No team has achieved that feat in the event's history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.