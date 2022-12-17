Carly Murphy scores 21 to lead Wildwood Catholic past Hammonton in OC Tipoff

OCEAN CITY — Carly Murphy worked on her 3-point shooting this offseason, and that extra effort showed Saturday.

The senior scored a game-high 21 points, including five 3s, to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 54-33 victory in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School.

Murphy added four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

"I have been practicing a lot on that, and all the coaches have been helping me, and working year-round has also helped me," said Murphy, who had four 3s in the first half.

Crusaders coach Steve DiPatri called Murphy the Crusaders' senior leader and has become a complete player. Murphy went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and had a steal.

"Carly is a great shooter," DiPatri said.

Wildwood Catholic led 16-7 after the first quarter, in large part to Murphy's three 3-pointers. Kaci Mikulski scored nine of her 12 points in the second quarter, and the Crusaders led 28-20 at halftime.

Mikulski added six assists and three rebounds.

"We played each other twice last year, and they were both highly-competitive games," DiPatri said of the Blue Devils. "We were happy to get a nice win (Saturday) and get ready for Monday against Ocean City."

Hammonton took an early lead, but Wildwood Catholic quickly took the lead and never looked back. Hammonton pulled within six in the third quarter, however the Crusaders continued to score and led 39-29 going into the fourth.

El McCabe scored 13 for the Crusades, all in the second half. She made three 3s and added two big free throws in the fourth. McCabe added six rebounds and two assists. Ava Vogdes and Destiny Wallace each scored four.

Wallace added five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Vodges had six rebounds.

"I was pleased with our effort and execution," said DiPatri, adding "There are still "things we need to clean up."

For Hammonton, Emma Peretti scored 13 to go with six rebounds and two assists. Giada Palmieri scored nine and added five rebounds and two assists. Shamaya Simola grabbed 12 rebounds and scored eight.

Kiley Kozlowski (two) and Ava Divello (one) also scored for the Blue Devils.

"Once we had that lead, we had to keep it," said Murphy, 17, of Wildwood Crest. "We let them back a little, and we just need to keep them down. When we have that lead, we have to keep it. We can't let them come back. That's what we are struggling with right now. But I think we will get there and keep our poise."

The Crusaders compete in a tough Cape-Atlantic League National Division with other strong teams like Mainland Regional, Middle Township and Absegami. Hammonton is in the American Division.

"It's loaded," DiPatri said. "We are going to get tested every night."

Along with that, the season is shorter but teams are still playing the same amount of games.

"I think this win will help a lot (as the season unfolds)," Murphy said. "Just taking it one day at a time will help a lot. … It's game, practice, game, practice. So, as long as we keep focused on one day at a time, I think we will be good."

