Carly Hanin scores 2, top-seeded Ocean City advances to semis: Roundup

Carly Hanin scored twice to lead the top-seeded Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over ninth-seeded Allentown in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Tuesday.
Brooke Hanley and Nicole Carey each had an assist. Taryn Dolka made four saves for the Red Raiders, ranked the No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Kelly Noon scored for Allentown (10-6). Kylie Elefante made 22 saves.
Ocean City will host fourth-seeded Clearview Regional in the semifinals Friday. The Pioneers defeated fifth-seeded Cherry Hill West 5-4 on Tuesday.
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(14) Washington Twp. 3, (6) Southern Reg. 2 (OT): Ryli Zee, Brooke Alessandrini and Dahlia Beasley each scored for Washington Township (9-10). Maddy Davis made eight saves. Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis scored for the Rams, who are ranked No. 11. Deely and Davis each had an assist. Claire Gosse made 14 saves.
Washington Township will travel to second-seeded Eastern Regional for a sectional semifinal game Friday.
Regular season
Cumberland Reg. 3, Delsea Reg. 1: Cadence Conti scored twice in the fourth quarter for the Colts (12-3). Laura Bowen scored once. Emily Ford and Conti each added an assist. Katelyn Edminster made five saves. Brooke Clark scored for Delsea (12-7).
Girls soccer
S.J. Group I first round
(7) Audubon 6, (10) Wildwood 0: Makenna Ammon scored twice for the Green Wave (9-9-1). Erin Connelly and Erin Ewing each scored once and added an assist. The Warriors finished their season 9-11-1. Audubon will play at second-seeded Schalick in the quarterfinals Friday. No further information was available.
S.J. Group II first round
(5) Middle Township 4, (12) Barnegat 0: Olivia Sgrignioli led the Panthers (13-5-1) with two goals. Kailey Sanchez and Eva Dimitrov also scored for Middle. Sophia Sgrignioli had an assist. No further information was available.
Middle will play fourth-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals Friday.
(8) Seneca 4, (9) Cedar Creek 1: Ava Palladino scored twice for Seneca (11-5-1). Gabby Miller added two assists and scored once. Julia Rath made eight saves. Corinne Morgan scored for the Pirates (8-10) in the second half. Seneca will travel to top-seeded Sterling for a quarterfinal game Friday.
(1) Sterling 6, (16) Pinelands Reg. 0: Catherine Miller and Faith Dickson each scored and had an assist for Sterling, the No. 7 team in the Elite 11. Alexis Hatfield made one save. Sterling improved to 17-4. Melissa Myslinski made 29 saves for the Wildcats (3-12-1).
Sterling will host eighth-seeded Seneca in the quarterfinals Friday.
(4) Cinnaminson 6, (13) Oakcrest: Emma Fuegel scored twice for Cinnaminson (13-4-3), which led 3-0 at halftime. The Falcons fell to 6-10-1. No further information was available.
S.J. Group III first round
(3) Lacey Twp. 2, (14) Hammonton 0: Marley Besser and Avery Johnson scored for the Lions (13-6-1). Ava Forde recorded an assist. Lorynn Leporino made two saves for the shutout. Emma Peretti made 13 saves for the Blue Devils (5-8-2).
Lacey advances to host the winner of No. 6 Triton Regional-No. 11 Toms River South.
(5) Mainland Reg. 1, (12) Cherry Hill West 0: Alyssa Turner scored the game-winner for the Mustangs (15-4-1) off an assist by Emma Karver. Genevieve Morrison made three saves for the shutout. Julie Short made eight saves for Cherry Hill West (6-10-3).
Mainland will play at No. 5 seed Delsea Regional in the second round Friday. Delsea shut out No. 13 seed Timber Creek 6-0.
(10) Absegami 6, (7) Westampton Tech 1: Chiamaka Wokocha scored three and added an assist for the Braves (12-7). Gianna Baldino scored once and had an assist. Shyna Kataria scored once. Safiatu Kolliegbo scored for Westampton Tech (12-5). Deja Briggs made five saves. Aimee Hunter made three.
Absegami will play at second-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals Friday.
S.J. Group IV first round
(4) Millville 4, (13) Southern Reg. 0: Olivia Giordano scored three goals and had an assist for the Thunderbolts (15-2). Sadie Drozdowski scored Millville's other goal. Mary Greco, Cali Sloan and Chelsea Dobrosky had assists. Gabby Wheatly had eight saves for the shutout. Leah Morrin made 11 saves for the Rams (6-6-3).
Millville, the No. 6 team in The Elite 11, advances to host fifth-seeded Kingsway Regional in the quarterfinals Friday.
(5) Kingsway Reg. 4, (12) Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Lilly Pauls scored off an assist from Alicia Page in the second half for the Eagles (8-6-2). Abigail Lyon made 12 saves. Marissa Masano scored twice for the Dragons (11-5-2).
(3) Shawnee 5, (14) Vineland 0: Nikki Dedes scored four goals and had an assist for the Renegades (14-3-2), who are ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11. Mackenzie Borbi made two saves. Amber Turner made seven for the Fighting Clan (9-4-2).
S.J. Non-Public A first round
(11) Our Lady of Mercy 3, (6) St. Thomas Aquinas 1: Olivia Fiocchi scored twice for the Villagers (7-7-2). Sophia Curcuru also scored. Addison Mello and Shannon Kavanagh each added an assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves. Kayla Foley scored for St. Thomas Aquinas (11-7). Alessandra Socio made 12 saves.
OLMA will play at third-seeded St. John Vianney in the quarterfinals Friday.
S.J. Non-Public B first round
(6) Wildwood Catholic 2, (11) Mater Dei 0: Ivy Bolle and Megan Feketics scored for the Crusaders (9-8). Roan Jacquelin and Adriana Bristow each added an assist. Grace Murphy made six saves. Italia Penevolpe made 10 for Mater Dei (3-12-1).
Wildwood Catholic will play at third-seeded St. Rose in the quarterfinals Friday.
