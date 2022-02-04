Carlos Lopez leads No. 3 EHT boys to Battle by the Bay victory over Williamstown

ATLANTIC CITY — Carlos Lopez dribbled left Friday night.
He pulled up at the foul line and shot a soft jumper that hit the front of the rim and rolled in.
The Egg Harbor Township High School senior looked like himself.
The 6-foot-2 guard scored 24 points as the Eagles beat Williamstown 70-46 in a Battle by the Bay game at Atlantic City High School. It was Lopez’s second game back after he missed one after straining his posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what he described as a “gruesome fall.”
“I feel good,” Lopez said. “I feel like myself.”
Lopez’s injury occurred in a 55-52 win over Mainland Regional on Jan. 24. He sat out a 57-46 victory over Hammonton two days later before returning to score 11 Monday in a 74-52 win over Cedar Creek.
The injury happened when Lopez grabbed an offensive rebound and went back up for a put-back. There was a contact, and he fell to the floor.
After the initial shock, Lopez wasn’t too worried about the injury.
“I got up right away,” he said.
His teammates and coach Cameron Bell weren’t so sure. Lopez averages 22.3 points.
“When it happened, I thought that was it,” Bell said. “It looked absolutely horrific. His knee just buckled, but he has angels on his shoulder or something.”
The Battle by the Bay is a showcase event that was first held in 1995. It features some of the state’s top teams as well as schools from Pennsylvania and New York.
Williamstown was a late substitution for Math Civics Science of Philadelphia, which could not play because of COVID-19 issues. EHT (16-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Lopez relied on just ice to recover from his fall. The injury was just a bump in what has the potential to be the best boys basketball season in school history.
“He’s our offensive engine,” Bell said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s 1 for 30 or he’s 7 for 8, he’s going to play the same way. That means a lot.”
EHT already has clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.
The Eagles dominated Friday’s game from the start, jumping to a 13-2 lead. Isaiah Glenn scored 17, and D.J. Germann finished with 14.
Friday’s win began a busy stretch for the Eagles. They play South Jersey Group III contender Moorestown on Saturday at Holy Cross. They will host CAL contenders St. Joseph Academy and St. Augustine Prep on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. The hope to make a run in the CAL and South Jersey Group IV tournaments this month.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot right now,” Lopez said. “We just have to lock in on defense and get ready for the playoffs.”
