Carlos Lopez leads No. 3 EHT boys to Battle by the Bay victory over Williamstown

“When it happened, I thought that was it,” Bell said. “It looked absolutely horrific. His knee just buckled, but he has angels on his shoulder or something.”

The Battle by the Bay is a showcase event that was first held in 1995. It features some of the state’s top teams as well as schools from Pennsylvania and New York.

Williamstown was a late substitution for Math Civics Science of Philadelphia, which could not play because of COVID-19 issues. EHT (16-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Lopez relied on just ice to recover from his fall. The injury was just a bump in what has the potential to be the best boys basketball season in school history.

“He’s our offensive engine,” Bell said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s 1 for 30 or he’s 7 for 8, he’s going to play the same way. That means a lot.”

EHT already has clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.

The Eagles dominated Friday’s game from the start, jumping to a 13-2 lead. Isaiah Glenn scored 17, and D.J. Germann finished with 14.