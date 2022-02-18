Caray McCoy's 18, Emma Thornton's 15 lead Barnegat past Pinelands: Late Thursday

Cara McCoy scored 18 to lead the Barnegat High School girls basketball team in a 52-34 win over Pinelands Regional in a Shore Conference matchup Thursday.

McCoy also grabbed nine rebounds for the Bengals, who improved to 9-9. Emma Thornton scored 15 and grabbed a team-leading 16 rebounds.

Other Barnegat scorers were Isabel Guiro (9), Olivia Carll (3), Giana Germano (2), Jermyria Wei (2) and Sydney Collins (1).

Bridget Dudas scored a game-high 20 for Pinelands (2-13). Other scorers were Charlotte Nutile (4), Natalie Rey (4) and Ava Slinchak (3).

Boys basketball

Barnegat 46, Oakcrest 38: Mason Krey scored a game-high 16 to lead Barnegat (7-18), and Johnnel Johnson had 12. Other scorers were Connor Darmstatter (6), Gabe Terry (4), Cole Toddings (3), Alex Churney (2), Shikeith Gordon (2) and Jamari Smith (1).

Oakcrest's (4-16) Lyquon Garland scorer 12. Mickey Cuerquis, Ra'mar Neely Wilson and Jaiden Santiago each scored six. Other scorers were Terrance Gandy (5), McCray Huggins (2 and Jack O'Brien (1).

Cedar Creek 50, Lower Cape May Regional 47: Sean Snyder scored 16, and Jamir Cruse added 10 for the Pirates (11-11). Other scorers were Tyree Burrell (8), Ramar Cook (7), Isaiah Valentin (7) and Jeffrey Marano (2).

Archie Lawler scored a game-high 21 for the Caper Tigers (6-16). Other scorers were Mike Cronin (13), Macky Bonner (6), Jacob Bey (4), Kamauri Wright (2) and Oguew Nunez (1).

Absegami 57, Hammonton 45: Baseem Taliaferro scored 13, and Charles Jerkins had 12 for the Braves (11-11). Hammonton fell to 10-11. No other information was available.

Ice hockey

St. Rose 5, Southern Regional 4: Aidan Grant scored the game-winning goal, his third of the game for St. Rose (11-9-1). He added two assists, and Ryan Butchko scored the other two goals. Mike Haran made 34 saves.

Southern's (10-8-2) Matthew Leonard scored twice, including the game-tying goal that made it 4-4 in the third period. Brooks Hradek and Yater Henry also scored. Christopher Laureigh had two assists, and Henry, Andrew Buda, Ben Gautier and Aidan Ruiz each added assists. Kaitlyn Braun made 17 saves.

