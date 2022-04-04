Caper Tigers beat OLMA in girls lacrosse: Roundup

The Lower Cape May Regional girls lacrosse team beat host Our Lady of Mercy Academy 15-10 on Monday.

Sabrina Faulkner led the Caper Tigers (2-1) with five goals and three assists.

Maggie Boyle had four goals and two assists, and Julia Gibson added three goals and two assists. Caper Tigers goalies Allyson Walsh and Sophia Vitelli combined for the win and had four saves apiece. Lower led 9-5 at halftime.

For OLMA (1-2), Rylie Gemberling scored four goals, and Mina Lockhart added two goals and three assists.

Cedar Creek 12, Atlantic City 8: Mia McColl scored five goals for the host Pirates (2-1), and Abby Winterbottom scored three. Gianna Thoms added two goals, and goalie Sierra Sketers made seven saves.

Bryn Swift scored five goals for Atlantic City (1-2), and Mia D'Arco had two.

BASEBALL

Holy Spirit 3, Cedar Creek 0: The host Spartans (2-1) had only two hits in the game but scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Winning pitcher Donovan Patten went all seven innings. He allowed two hits, walked none and struck out seven. Trevor Cohen went 1 for 2 with a run and a walk. Gavin Cohen had two walks and a run, and Ryan Spina had a run and an RBI. Tyler Gross added one hit and an RBI.

Cedar Creek pitcher Christian Coppola went six innings, walking five and striking out six. David Claudio and Ryan Manning had hits for the Pirates (0-1).

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 10, Vineland 0: Pitcher Justin Sweeney went 4 2/3 innings for host EHT (2-0) and gave up one hit, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

EHT is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Cameron Flukey went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Tristin Trivers, Braeden Thies and Jason Salsbery each doubled. Jacob Cagna went 2 for 2. Yenuelle Rodriguez had the only hit for Vineland (0-2).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

ACIT 2, Burlington City 0: The Red Hawks won with set scores of 25-10 and 26-24. George Nikos had four kills, five assists and five digs for visiting ACIT (1-1), and Antwan Canazares contributed seven aces, eight assists and two kills.

Hammonton 2, Triton Regional 0: The host Blue Devils (1-0) won with sets of 25-15 and 25-19. Aiden Nicholls had three kills, four blocks, 11 digs and two aces, and Francesco Angelastro contributed three kills, six digs, nine assists, four service points and three aces. Daniel Sulzner had two kills and nine digs. Triton dropped to to 0-2.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.