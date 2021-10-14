Cape Tech defeats Bridgeton in double OT Late Wednesday roundup

The Cape May County Technical High School girls soccer team scored in double overtime en route to a 3-2 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Wednesday.

It was the first win of the season for the Hawks (1-8).

Amanda Daino, McKenna Anderson and Anna Smith scored for Cape May Tech. Alex Garcia, Katrina Pease and Francessca Panzinni each finished with an assist.

Hailey Pinto made nine saves.

Kristina Marrero made five saves for the Bulldogs (4-10).

Boys soccer

Pinelands Reg. 3, Central Reg. 2: James Cahill scored twice for the Wildcats (9-3). Mike Staino scored once. Ian Cahill added an assist. Mike Azzerone scored twice for the Golden Eagles (6-6-2). Ryan Dicillo and Gianni Smith each finished with an assist.

Girls volleyball

Cedar Creek 2, Sterling 1: Tiernan James had four kills, six digs, and six service points. Serena Patel had 10 assists and Lily Mathis had nine digs. Madison Mahieu had seven kills and four digs. Lyla Bellino had three kills and nine service points. Cedar Creek improved to 12-5, Sterling falls to 13-4.