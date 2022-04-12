Cape May Tech gets 1st win of season, hands Pleasantville 1st loss: Late Monday roundup

The Cape May Tech baseball team beat previously undefeated Pleasantville 5-1 for its first victory of the season Monday.

Winning pitcher James Murray went the distance and gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out seven. Andrew Steinhauer and Murray had two hits apiece, and Adam Dille had a hit, a run and an RBI. Nick Boehm walked twice and scored twice. Tech scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

For visiting Pleasantville (3-1), pitcher Joe Gutierrez allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked four.

Vineland 7, Cumberland Reg. 2: Yoan Feliz drove in two for the Fighting Clan (2-2). David Ortiz scored twice and had an RBI. Enzo Descalzi scored two. Benedetto Andreoli pitched three innings with four strikeouts. Samuelito Garcia struck out three in four innings.

Hunter Fleetwood and Charles Levick scored for the Colts (1-3). Cole Samuels hit an RBI single. Scott Price struck out seven in 52/3 innings.

No. 1 St. Augustine 23, Atlantic City 0: The Hermits (4-0) scored nine run in the first inning, six in the second and five in the the third. Ryan Weingartner had five RBIs, three doubles and scored twice. Marco Levari homered, had four RBIs and scored one. Ryan Taylor homered and drove in three. Andrew Gaines struck out six in two innings.

St. Augustine, the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, outhit the Vikings 22-1.

Anthony Totoro singled for the Vikings (2-6). Brendon Cahill struck out two in two innings.

Hammonton 17, ACIT 2: The Blue Devils scored eight runs in both the first and second innings. Gavin West, Drew Haines and Andrew Fields each had three RBIs for Hammonton. Andrew Ryker and Kole Bagnell each drove in two. Bagnell and West each doubled. Ryker, Sernio Aumenta, West, Fields and Lukas Guerrier each scored two. Jamison McNally struck out six in three innings.

ACIT (2-3) scored all its runs in the second inning.

Softball

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 10, Vineland 1: Madison Biddle homered and had two RBIs for the Eagles (5-0). Natalia Stewart drove in two and scored twice. Sofia Spatocco added two RBIs and doubled. Madison Dollard struck out four in six innings. EHT is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11.

Morgan Harrell-Alvarez scored for the Fighting Clan (1-4).

Point Pleasant Borough 4, Pinelands Reg. 1: Borough (4-3) had eight hits and took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. For Pinelands (4-1), Hannah Theuret doubled and scored, and Jesse Cheney singled.

GCIT 17, Cumberland Reg. 6: Cadence Conti scored three runs and singled twice for the Colts (1-3). Cioni Simmons hit three singles and scored a run. Isabella Torres and Storylynn Dagostino each scored one. Gianna Trexler pitched five innings with four strikeouts. For GCIT (5-2), Sophia Hatton and Madison Luedtke each had two RBIs.

Hammonton 19, Buena Reg. 10: Alexa Panagopoylos tripled twice, scored four and drive in two for the Blue Devils (4-3). Riley Lancaster scored three and doubled twice. Krista Tzaferos had five RBIs, four singles and scored three. Ava Divello added three RBIs. April Lewandowski struck out three in 22/3 innings.

Hammonton trailed 5-1 after the first inning.

Emily D'Ottavio, Kendal Bryant and Laylah Collins each had two RBIs for the Chiefs (2-4). Bryant scored twice. D'Ottavio and Collins each doubled. D'Ottavio struck out two in three innings.

Mainland Reg. 18, Ocean City 15: Rayna Molina homered twice, had five RBIs and scored four for the Mustangs (4-1), who trailed 8-1 after two innings. Mainland scored five in the fourth and seventh innings and four in the fifth. Joslyn Adams drove in four for Mainland. Ava Kinkler doubled and had three RBIs. Isabella Canesi had three RBIs, scored twice and homered. Ava Kinkler pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.

Brooke Groover-Illas and Christina Barbella each homered for the Rd Raiders (1-3). Groover-Illas had four RBIs. Barbella scored four and drove in three. Carly Hennis had two RBIs and doubled. Taylor Vaugh scored three and singled twice. Anna McCabe scored two.

Atlantic City 9, Holy Spirit 7: Nelly Sosa pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts for the Vikings. Nana Suarez went 2 for 4 with a triple. She had three RBIs and scored twice. Rosie Miltenberger had four RBIs, three stolen bases and doubled. Kendra Levine doubled, scored twice and drove in one.

Mia Merlino doubled and had two RBIs for the Spartans.

