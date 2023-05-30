Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cape May Tech baseball team beat Sussex Tech 19-5 in five innings for the New Jersey Technical Schools Athletic Conference Groups 1/2 championship on Tuesday.

The game ended in the 10-run rule.

Winning pitcher Nick Boehm went five innings, gave up eight hits, struck out eight and walked three. Boehm also was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Tanner Oliva was 2 for 2 with two triples, four runs and three RBIs for Cape May Tech (13-9), and Shelton Marsden went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. James Murray was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Ronald Neenhold added two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Adam Dille and Hunter Urbaczewski both doubled.

Sussex Tech (10-12) trailed 5-4 in the third inning, but the Hawks scored seven runs in the bottom the third and seven more in the fourth. Andrew Baker and Shane Chamberlain were both 2 for 3 with a double for Sussex.

Boys volleyball

South Jersey Group II quarterfinal

(10 St, Joseph Metuchen 2, (8) Absegami 0: Top-seeded St. Joseph (18-8) won with set scores of 25-10 and 25-17.

Scott Schmitt led the host Falcons with six kills, four digs and two aces. Nicholas Drake added three digs and 15 assists, and Robert Ilcyn contributed six kills.

Julia Rivera had five kills and three service points for Absegami (12-7), and Chikaodi Wokocha added four kills and four digs. Xavier Vazquez led with 12 assists, and Nasir Hernandez-Haines contributed three kills, three digs, three service points and one ace.