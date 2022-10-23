Cape-Atlantic League soccer title games set for Monday

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team will face Mainland Regional, and the St Augustine Prep boys soccer team is set to compete with Hammonton on Monday for Cape Atlantic League Tournament championships.

The girls final will be at 4 p.m. at Ocean City's Carey Stadium. The boys final will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Hammonton.

For the Ocean City girls, winning Monday is all about the opportunity to prove the Red Raiders have a championship-caliber team.

"We missed out this year on another (South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association) Tournament trophy, so we have our sights set on the next opportunity to win one, which makes Monday's game that much more important and exciting," Ocean City girls coach Lisa Cuneo said.

Cuneo has helped guide the Red Raiders to a 12-0-2 record, including 9-0-1 in the CAL during the regular season.

Sophomore Naomi Nnewihe leads the team with 11 goals and seven assists. Ashley Rhodes has 10 goals and four assists, McKenna Chisholm has contributed seven goals and 10 assists, and Gabby Cupit has seven goals and three assists.

This isn't the first time these two teams have met for a CAL title. Last year, Ocean City beat Mainland 2-0. The two teams most recently met Sept. 19, ending in a 0-0 draw.

With how competitive both of teams are, Cuneo is looking forward to the battle.

"I'm sure every team out there has a rival who they see often, and it's always an intense outing when we do face off," Cuneo said. "I expect a battle from them no matter what the circumstances. In the end we should both have the same goals, which is to win games, gain respect and build our programs."

The Mustangs, led by coach Chris Meade, are 10-3-1 on the season and 9-2-1 against CAL teams.

Ava Tenaglia leads the team with eight goals. Savannah Jones has scored six, and Jane Meade, the coach's daughter, has three.

Mainland got off to a slow start this season, losing three of their first four games. Mainland rebounded nicely and heads into the championship game on an eight-game winning streak.

Meade has been pleased with how his team has bounced back.

"We started off a little rocky," Meade said. "We had to figure some things out and move some people around based on injury. But since then the girls have stepped up big time and put ourselves in position to play in this final."

Just like how Cuneo feels about Mainland, Meade believes the game will be a battle.

"We've definitely had our battles over the years," Meade said of the rivalry. "We know that they are one of the best teams in the CAL and one of the best in all of South Jersey. When we played against them in the CAL final last year, we've might've not had the same fire power that they did but we held our own. We're proud to play in a game like this because you know both teams are going to come out of the gates with everything the have."

As for the boys, Hammonton is lead by coach Steve Adirzone and is 11-5-3 on the season. St Augustine, coached by Jake Heaton, are 10-5-3.

Carter Bailey leads the way for the Blue Devils with 12 goals, and Michael Darnell has been solid in net behind a strong defense.

The Hermits are led by Alex Clark, who has eight goals. Mason Taylor has made 43 saves.

Due to Hammonton spending time in the Tri-County Conference, the two teams have met just five times over the last decade, with St Augustine owning a 3-2 record.

Adirzone says he feels like his team has a little more in the tank that could put them over the top.

"We've played really well this year and quite frankly, I feel like we have a little bit left to give if we can play a consistent 80 minutes," Adirzone said. "If we can figure out what we need to do to play that 80 minute game, I think we'll definitely have a good shot."