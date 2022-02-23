 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball semifinals previews

AC Vikings vs Mainland

Mainland vs Atlantic City first half girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday Feb 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Cape-Atlantic League Girls Basketball Semifinals

Who: Absegami (7) vs. Wildwood Catholic (3)

When/where: 5 p.m. at Atlantic City

Tickets: $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Includes admission to the second semifinal.

Inside info: Wildwood Catholic (20-4) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 and has won nine straight. Junior forward Carly Murphy averages 7.5 points and 6.4 rebounds and has made 28 3-pointers for the Crusaders. Sophomore forward Ella McCabe has made 27 pointers and sophomore center Ava Vogdes averages 7 points. Senior center Chi Chi Wokocha averages 8.4 rebounds for Absegami. Freshman guard Julia Hartman has made 23 3-pointers. Wildwood Catholic las made the CAL final in 2014, losing to Middle Township. Absegami has not made a CAL final since the tournament began in 2012.

Who: Atlantic City (4) vs. Mainland Regional (1)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic City

Tickets: $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Includes admission to the first semifinal.

Inside info: These teams met twice during the regular season with Mainland winning 55-51 on Jan. 18th and 51-27 on Feb. 11th. These two also met in the 2020 CAL title game with Atlantic City winning 63-50. Atlantic City relies on senior guards Sanai Garrison-Macon and Naysha Suarez-Rivera. Mainland features a core of talented underclassmen in sophomore twins Bella and Ava Mazur and sophomore Kasey Bretones.

