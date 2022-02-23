Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball semifinals previews

Cape-Atlantic League Girls Basketball Semifinals

Who: Absegami (7) vs. Wildwood Catholic (3)

When/where: 5 p.m. at Atlantic City

Tickets: $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Includes admission to the second semifinal.

Inside info: Wildwood Catholic (20-4) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 and has won nine straight. Junior forward Carly Murphy averages 7.5 points and 6.4 rebounds and has made 28 3-pointers for the Crusaders. Sophomore forward Ella McCabe has made 27 pointers and sophomore center Ava Vogdes averages 7 points. Senior center Chi Chi Wokocha averages 8.4 rebounds for Absegami. Freshman guard Julia Hartman has made 23 3-pointers. Wildwood Catholic las made the CAL final in 2014, losing to Middle Township. Absegami has not made a CAL final since the tournament began in 2012.

Who: Atlantic City (4) vs. Mainland Regional (1)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic City

Tickets: $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Includes admission to the first semifinal.

Inside info: These teams met twice during the regular season with Mainland winning 55-51 on Jan. 18th and 51-27 on Feb. 11th. These two also met in the 2020 CAL title game with Atlantic City winning 63-50. Atlantic City relies on senior guards Sanai Garrison-Macon and Naysha Suarez-Rivera. Mainland features a core of talented underclassmen in sophomore twins Bella and Ava Mazur and sophomore Kasey Bretones.

