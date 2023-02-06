The Cape-Atlantic League boys and girls basketball tournaments start with first-round play Tuesday.

This year, the event is bigger and better than ever.

For the first time, the tournament was open to all of the league’s schools.

The St. Augustine Prep boys and the Mainland Regional girls are the top seeds. The Mainland boys and girls are the defending champions.

Second-round games will be played Thursday with the quarterfinals scheduled for Saturday.

The girls semifinals will be played Feb. 15 at Atlantic City High School. The boys semifinals will be played Feb. 14 at Millville. The championship games are set for Feb. 18 at Egg Harbor Township.

What follows is a a preview of Tuesday’s first-round games (seeds in parentheses).

Boys

Cape May Tech (21) at Pleasantville (12): Pleasantville senior guard Marki Barnes averages 18.3 points. Pleasantville (12-12) beat Cape May Tech (0-17) 53-19 and 57-40 this season.

Buena Regional (19) at Holy Spirit (14): Buena (5-18) has won two of its last three games. Senior guard Rocco Arici has made 27 3-pointers for Spirit (7-15).

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek: Cedar Creek (10-14) comes off a 54-51 win over previously undefeated Raritan. Bridgeton (4-18) is 0-2 against Cedar Creek this season.

Oakcrest (17) at Wildwood Catholic (16): Senior forward Justin Harper averages 21.3 points and 11.5 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic (8-16). Kamron Warner is in his first season coaching Oakcrest (6-14).

Vineland (20) at Middle Township (13): The Panthers (13-10) have played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules. Senior guard Breon Herbert averages 15.1 points for Vineland (2-14).

Girls

ACIT (18) at Buena Regional (15): Sophomore Alani White sparks ACIT (2-17). Adriana Capone leads Buena (7-12).

Cape May Tech (17) at Millville (16): Brook Joslin averages 12 points and 7.6 rebounds for Millville (4-14). Sophomore guard Emma Drum sparks Cape May Tech.

St. Joseph Academy (19) at Vineland (14): Senor guard Samantha Jones averages 12.1 points for Vineland (6-15). St. Joe (6-9) is coming off a 35-23 win over Sussex Tech.

Schedules

Boys

Tuesday

First round 4 p.m.

Cape May Tech (21) at Pleasantville (12)

5 p.m.

Buena Regional (19) at Holy Spirit (14)

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton (18) at Cedar Creek (15)

6 p.m.

Oakrest (17) at Wildwood Catholic (16)

7 p.m.

Vineland (20) at Middle Township (13)

Thursday

Second round 4 p.m.

Cedar Creek/Bridgeton at Mainland Regional (2)

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton (9) at ACIT (8)

Pleasantville/Cape May Tech at Millville (5)

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic/Oakcrest at St. Augustine (1)

Vineland/Middle Township at Lower Cape May (4)

6:30 p.m.

Absegami (11) at Atlantic City (6)

Ocean City (10) vs. St. Joseph (7) at Buena Regional

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit/Buena at Egg Harbor Township (3)

Girls

Tuesday

First round 5 p.m.

ACIT (18) at Buena Regional (15)

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech (17) at Millville (16)

St. Joe (19) at Vineland (14)

Thursday

Second round 4 p.m.

EHT (10) at Holy Spirit (7)

5 p.m.

Buena Regional/ACIT at Atlantic City (2)

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech/Millville at Mainland Regional (1)

Absegami (11) at Hammonton (6)

OLMA (9) at Bridgeton (8)

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May (12) at Wildwood Catholic (5)

7 p.m.

St. Joseph/Vineland at Middle Township (3)

Cedar Creek (13) at Ocean City (4)