Cape-Atlantic League coaches select spring sports All-Stars

Following are the Cape-Atlantic League spring sports All-Stars as selected by the league's coaches.

These All-Stars are separate from the ones The Press has chosen and will continue to publish over the next two weeks.

Golf

American Conference

First team: Frank Wren, St. Augustine; Brendan Meagher, St. Augustine; Pat O'Hara, St. Augustine; Luke Tappeiner, Mainland; Alex Bayham, Ocean City; Paul Clavner, St. Augustine; Jake Hennelly, Mainland.

Honorable mentions: Owen Doyle, Absegami; Evan Ramos, Absegami.

National Conference

First team: Dylan Guercioni, Cedar Creek; Jake Riggs, Middle Twp.; Hunter Stubley, Cedar Creek; Justin Cartwright, Cedar Creek; Andrew Squire, Cedar Creek; Mike Loper, Cedar Creek; Kaavya Kolli, Oakcrest.

Honorable mentions: Thomas Egan, Buena Reg.; Jonathan Neiman, Cape May Tech.

Boys tennis

National Conference

Champion/coach: Middle Twp./Matt Gilbert

First team: Singles—Austin Snyder and Colin Morrissey, Absegami; Kyle Espina, Oakcrest; Sean Snyder, Cedar Creek; Xander Hardin and Shane Wen, Middle Twp.; Doubles—Lorenzo Fortunato/Shane Houck, Cedar Creek; Steve Berrodin/Will Casterline, Middle Twp.;

Simon Hardin/Markos Sakoulas, Middle Twp.

Honorable mentions: Singles—Chase Blanchard, Cedar Creek; Shane Kern, Middle Twp.; Doubles—Danny Perez/Owen Nowalsky, Cedar Creek; Shane Kern, Middle Twp.

American Conference

Champion/coach: Mainland Reg./Chris Connolly

First team: Singles—Donovan Sullivan, Egg Harbor Twp.; Antonio Strafella, Atlantic City; Jacob Lewis, Millville; Mike Walton and Alex Wise, Mainland Reg.; Charles DiCicco, Ocean City. Doubles—Joe Dib/Chris Guillen, Mainland Reg.; Aaryan Despande/Jack Palaia, Mainland Reg.; Colon Bowman/Sawyer Lomax, Ocean City.

Honorable mentions: Singles—Andrew Crain, Millville; Kraig Redmond, Ocean City. Doubles—Nicolas Meehan/Russell Corson, Millville.

Softball

American Conference

Champion/coach: EHT/Kristi Troster

First team: Madison Dollard, pitcher, EHT; Maddie Cantoni, catcher, Vineland; Madison Biddle, infield, EHT; Alexa Panogopoylos, infield, EHT; Morgan Harrell-Alvarez, infield, Vineland; Novalee Bybel, infield, Millville; Brooke Joslin, outfield, Millville; Kayla Dollard. outfield, EHT; 9 Riley Lancaster, outfield, Hammonton; Olivia Stetler, catcher, Millville.

Honorable mentions: Ava Divello, outfield, Hammonton; April Lewandowski, pitcher, Hammonton; Krista Tzaferos, infield, Hammonton; Sienna Walterson, infield, EHT.

United Conference

Champion/coach: Buena Reg./Pam Pickett

First team: Emily D'Ottavio, pitcher, Buena Reg.; Julia Sheridan, catcher, Buena Reg.; Maddy Hand, infield, Buena Reg.; Adrianna Cortes, outfield, Buena Reg.; Kendal Bryant, infield, Buena Reg.; Delaney Brown, infield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Kenayah Baker, outfield, Bridgeton; Adelia Ogden, infield, Wildwood Catholic; Rebecca Cessna, pitcher, Cape May Tech; Juliet Thompson, outfield, Middle Twp.; Grace Thompson, infield, Middle Twp.

Honorable mentions: Hailey Elwell, outfield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Cami Johnson, infield, Buena Reg.; Lexi Cremin, outfield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Jenna Ziemba, pitcher, Lower Cape May Reg.

National Conference

Champion/coach: None provided

First team: Elizabeth Martin, pitcher, Cedar Creek; Ava Fisher, pitcher, St. Joseph; Abigail Tunney, pitcher, Oakcrest; Macie Jacquet, catcher, St. Joseph; Xelynn Rodriguez, infield, St. Joseph; Chaneyl Johnson, infield, Cedar Creek; Katie Dainton, infield, St. Joseph; Cristina Barbella, infield, Ocean City; Ava Kinkler, infield, Mainland Reg.; Olivia Catalina, outfield, Cedar Creek; Chasedy Johnson, outfield, Cedar Creek.

Honorable mentions: Allison Amadio, catcher, Cedar Creek; Denver Obermeyer, infield, Mainland Reg.; Carly Angelo, infield, Oakcrest; Rayna Molina, infield, Mainland Reg.; Macky Segich, outfield, Ocean City.

Baseball

United Conference

Champion/coach: Buena Reg./Tom Carney

First team: Zack Strouse, pitcher; Buena Reg.; Ryley Betts, catcher, Buena Reg.; Ryan Gallagher, infield, Middle Twp.; Brady Betts, outfield, Buena Reg.; Camaron Dunkle, pitcher, Bridgeton; Joe Gutierrez, pitcher, Pleasantville; Tre Carano, infield, Buena Reg.; Tanner Oliva, infield, Cape May Tech; Evan Shoffler, infield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Owen Hall, infield, Middle Twp.; Ben Harris, outfield, Middle Twp.

Honorable mentions: Cole Shover, infield, Buena Reg.; Andrew Steinhauer, outfield, Cape May Tech; Ronnie Neenhold, infield, Cape May Tech; Adonis Diaz, catcher, Pleasantville.

American Conference

Champion/coach: St. Augustine Prep/Mike Bylone

First team: Justin Sweeney, pitcher, EHT; Cam Flukey, pitcher, EHT; Marco Levari, pitcher, St. Augustine; Benny Andreoli, pitcher, Vineland; David Rodriguez, infield, Millville; Ryan Taylor, infield, St. Augustine; Ryan Weingartner, infield, St. Augustine; Enzo Descalzi, infield, Vineland; Kyle Neri, outfield, St. Augustine; Wayne Hill, outfield, Millville; Drew Storr, catcher, Atlantic City.

Honorable mentions: Tristin Trivers, catcher, EHT; Gavin Shapiro, catcher, Millville; Sergio Droz, infield, Millville; Andrew Gaines, pitcher, St. Augustine.

National Conference

Champions/coaches: Mainland Reg./Billy Kern and Ocean City/Andrew Bristol

First team: Christian Coppola, pitcher, Cedar Creek; Tommy Finnegan, pitcher, Ocean City; Will Hoover, pitcher, Mainland Reg.; Cole Campbell, catcher, Mainland Reg.; Gavin Healy, infield, Oakcrest; John McColl, infield, Cedar Creek; Sam Wood, infield, Mainland Reg.; Trevor Cohen, outfield, Holy Spirit; Nathan Kennedy, outfield, Cedar Creek; Duke McCarron, outfield, Ocean City; Cohl Mercado, outfield, St. Joseph.

Honorable mentions: Mike Cirucci, St. Joseph; Dante Edwardi, Ocean City; Christian Elliott, Mainland Reg.; Adrian Firpo, Oakcrest.

Boys track and field

American Conference

Champion/coach: EHT/Ryan Smith

First team: DJ Germann, 100m, EHT; Demetrius Thompson, 200m, Bridgeton; Cody Pierce, 400m, Mainland Reg.; Malachi Wesley, 110 high hurdles, EHT; Darius McClinton, 400 intermediate hurdles, Atlantic City; Owen Ritti, 800m, Ocean City; Adonis Hernandez, 1,600m, Atlantic City; Nick Scarangelli, 3,200m, Ocean City; Ahmad Fogg, long jump, EHT; Connor Wright, triple jump, Hammonton; Isaiah Glenn, high jump, EHT; Zach Hendershott, pole vault, Millville; James Mahana, shot put, EHT; Colin Dice, discus, Ocean City; Austin Hudak, javelin, Hammonton; ACIT 4x400; Cody Griggs, shot put, EHT; Travis Gandy, pole vault, Millville; Aaron Bullock, 110 high hurdles, EHT; Linden Wineland,1,600m, Mainland Reg.; Jordan Bennett, shot put, Vineland.

Honorable mentions: Domenic DeRose, 400m, Hammonton; William Spollen, 400 intermediate hurdles, Mainland Reg.; William Murray, long jump, Mainland Reg.; Daniel Givens, triple jump, Ocean City; Mawali Osunniyi, high jump, Mainland Reg.; Nick Layton, pole vault, Ocean City; Alex Constantinou, high jump, St. Augustine.

National Conference

Champion/coach: Oakcrest/Les Petty

First team: Corey Thomas, 100m, Oakcrest; Jeremiah Saint Surin, 200m, Oakcrest; Xander Roberts-Bogin, 400m, Pleasantville; Clayton Husta, 110 intermediate hurdles, Oakcrest; Irvin Marable III, 400 intermediate hurdles, Pleasantville; Matthew Winterbottom, 800m, Cedar Creek; Kayden Platania, 1,600m, Buena Reg.; Jack Cura, 3,200m, Lower Cape May Reg.; Jack O'Brien, long jump, Oakcrest; Aldrick Doe, triple jump, Oakcrest; Isaiah Davenport, high jump, Pleasantville; Jordan Severino, pole vault, Middle Twp.; Hassan Kaloko, shot put, Oakcrest; Micah Walker, discus, Oakcrest; Tom Munyon, javelin, Oakcrest; Yusef Golden, Isaiah Davenport, Irvin Marable III, Xander Roberts-Bogin, 4x400, Pleasantville.

Honorable mentions: Samir Miller, 100m, Pleasantville; Anthony Gentile, 200m, Lower Cape May Reg.; Jaden Foster, 400 intermediate hurdles, Oakcrest; Dalton Culleny, 3,200m, Cedar Creek; Alick Killian, long jump, Middle Twp.; Zeke Ashiagbor, triple jump, Oakcrest; Gabriel Wilkins, discus, Absegami.

Girls track and field

American Conference

Champion/coach: Mainland Reg./Mike Colombo

First team: Aniyah Bennett, 100m, Millville; Paige Boncezek, 200m, Mainland Reg.; Maggie Halbruner, 400m, Ocean City; Kendall Demorat, 100 hurdles, Mainland Reg.; Isabelle Vanderberg, 400 hurdles, Mainland Reg.; Gillian Lovett, 800m, Mainland Reg.; Leah Ellis, long jump, Millville; Elaina Styer, triple jump, Ocean City; Kalla Tocci-Rogers, high jump, Mainland Reg.; Tey'Ana Ames, shot put, ACIT; Emma Peretti, discus, Hammonton; Camryn Dirkes, Javelin, Mainland Reg.; Taylor Rooney, 1,600m, EHT; Savannah Hodgens, 3,200m, Mainland Reg.; Adeline Umphlet, pole vault, EHT; Skyler Fowlkes, 400m, Vineland; Leah Howard, Javelin, Millville; Amiyah Stephen, relay, ACIT; Tashayah Sample, relay, ACIT; Aminally Pemberton, relay, ACIT; Joslynn Whaley, relay, ACIT.

Honorable mentions: Lindsay Taylor, 3,200m, EHT; Caitlyn Fields, 800m, Hammonton; Olivia Solomon, pole vault, Millville; Chloe Care, 1,600m, Ocean City; Nina Ceccanecchio, 400 hurdles, OLMA; Caden Fitzgerald, discus, Mainland; Amiyah Stevens, 100m, ACIT.

National Conference

Champion/coach: Absegami/Daniel Ingrum

First team: Royanah Farmer, 100m, Oakcrest; Mikayla Surles, 200m, Pleasantville; Hannah Ross, 400m, Absegami; Mary Katelyn West, 100 hurdles, Lower Cape May Reg.; Keira Phillips, 400 hurdles, Middle Twp.; Sarina Pollino, 800m, Absegami; Samantha Andress 1,600m, Wildwood Catholic; Leslie Avila Palacios, 3,200M, Lower Cape May Reg.; Ashley Nicolicchia, long jump, Cedar Creek; Gelasia Nurse, triple jump, Absegami; Ciara DiMauro, high jump, Middle Twp.; Mary Katelyn West, pole vault; Lower Cape May Reg.; Morgan Keil, shot put, Holy Spirit; Jackie Fortis, discus, Absegami; Ikechi Wokocha, javelin, Absegami; Karmyn McEvoy, Corrine Morgan, Megan Winterbottom, Ashley Nicolicchia, 4x400, Cedar Creek; Maria Mazzoni 400 hurdles, Buena Reg.; Kaylen Glover 100 hurdles, Oakcrest.

Honorable mentions: Sophia Jurusz, 1,600m, Middle Twp.; Alexia Bey, shot put, Oakcrest; Alyssa Vogt, 100m, St. Joseph; Megan Winterbottom, 1,600m; Cedar Creek; Iyanna Bennett, triple jump, Middle Twp.; Kaitlyn Crouthamel, 3,200m, Lower Cape May Reg.; Paige Aiken, 3,200m, Oakcrest.

Boys lacrosse

National Conference

Champion: Holy Spirit

Co-champions: EHT/Peter Lambert and Hammonton/Steve Adirzone

First team: Matt Goff, Attack, Holy Spirit; Stanley Marzyck, Attack, Holy Spirit; Matthew Brown, attack, Lower Cape May Reg.; Eric Roman, midfielder, Holy Spirit; Gavin Roman, midfielder, Holy Spirit; Macky Bonner, midfielder, Lower Cape May Reg.; Brett Nabb, midfielder, Middle Twp.; Sean Burns, midfielder, Holy Spirit; George Coles, defense, Holy Spirit; Nick Medina, defense, Holy Spirit, Sean Finan, defense, Holy Spirit; Gunnar Angier, defense, Oakcrest; Owen Haugan, goalie, Oakcrest.

Honorable mentions: Kevin Dougherty, Cedar Creek; Jason DePhillipo, Cedar Creek; Oguer Nunez, Lower Cape May Reg.; Jonah Corkhill, Holy Spirit.

American Conference

Champion/coach: Ocean City/Joe Latorre

First team: Pat Grimley, midfield, Ocean City; Dylan Dwyer, midfield, Ocean City; Michael Kazmi, midfield, EHT; Noah Gibbs, midfield, EHT; Jason Bordonaro, midfield, EHT; Jack Venneman, midfield, Mainland Reg.; Shaun Howey, midfield, Absegami; Jack Davis, attack, Ocean City; Zach Pennock, attack, EHT; Joe DeGaetano, attack, Mainland Reg.; Paul Tjoumakaris, defense, Ocean City; Kyle Hendricks, defense, Ocean City; Keegan Sleipnes, goalie, Absegami.

Honorable mentions: Don Guerrera, attack, Ocean City; Tommy Schutta, attack, Ocean City; Andrew Kern, attack, Absegami; Winfield Dunn, goalie, Ocean City.

Girls lacrosse

American Conference

Champion/coach: Ocean City/ Lesley Graham

First team: Kylie Kurtz, goalie, Mainland Reg.; Charlotte Walcoff, offense, Mainland Reg.; Julianna Medina, offense, Mainland Reg.; Brynn Culmone, offense, Ocean City; Olivia Vanesko, offense, Ocean City; Delainey Sutley, midfield, Ocean City; Hayley Henderson, midfield, EHT; Jane Meade, midfield, Mainland Reg.; Racheli Levy Smith, midfield, Ocean City; Madison Wenner, midfield, Ocean City; Emily Gargan, midfield, EHT; Andi Helphenstine, defense, Ocean City; Anna Smith, defense, EHT; Taylor Wenner, defense, Ocean City.

Honorable mentions: Brianne Macchia, goalie, EHT; Olivia Giordano, midfield, Millville; Sarah Glass, offense, Absegami; Ally Leeds, offense, Ocean City; Mia D'Arco, midfield, Atlantic City.

National Conference

Champion/coach: Holy Spirit/Kylie Primeau

First team: Lindsey Serafine, goalie, OLMA; Mia Slick, goalie, Middle Twp.; Maggie Boyle, offense, Lower Cape May Reg.; Hanna Watson, offense, Holy Spirit; Brianna Robinson, offense, Middle Twp.; Anissa Serafine, offense, OLMA; Sabrina Faulkner, midfield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Maddie Abbott, midfield, Holy Spirit; Fiona Lockhat, midfield, OLMA; Maggie Cella, midfield, Holy Spirit; Mina Lockhart, midfield, OLMA; Jenna O’Neil, defense, Lower Cape May Reg.; Drew Coyle, defense, OLMA; Jax Pickering, defense, Middle Twp.

Honorable mentions: Maddie Schiffbauer, midfield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Maddyn McAnaney, midfield, Middle Twp.; Sophie Sobocinski, defense, Holy Spirit; Julie Gibson, offense, Lower Cape May Reg.; Ally Walsh, goalie, Lower Cape May Reg.

