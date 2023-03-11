Following are the Cape-Atlantic League wrestling and basketball All-Stars as selected by the league’s coaches. The CAL swimming All-Stars have not been announced.
These selections are separate from The Press All-Stars that will be published in the coming few weeks.
Boys basketball
American Conference champion/coach: Millville/Mike LaTorre
National Conference champion/coach: St. Augustine Prep/Paul Rodio
United Conference champion/coach: Mainland Regional/Dan Williams
First team: Cohen Cook, Mainland; Elijah Brown, St. Augustine; DJ Germann, EHT; Justin Harper, Wildwood Catholic; Arnaldo Rodriguez, St. Joseph; Kenny Smith, Hammonton; Bubba McNeil, Middle Township; Jay-Nelly Reyes, EHT; Macky Bonner, Lower Cape May; Omero Chevere, Ocean City; Jamir McNeil, Middle Township; Semaj Bethea, St. Augustine; Isiah Akpassa, Absegami; Nasir Tucker, ACIT; Devon Theophile, St. Joseph.
Honorable mention: Hassan Bey, Absegami; Hasanur Rahmaan-Freeman, Atlantic City; Desi Stroud, ACIT; Jameel Purnell, Bridgeton; Jaden DelValle, Buena Reg.; Nick Boehm, Cape May Tech; Jeff Marano, Cedar Creek; Jamil Wilkins, EHT; Tyler Lowe, Hammonton; Jayden Llanos, Holy Spirit; Jacob Bey, Lower Cape May; Tim Travagline, Mainland; Re'Ale Basquine, Middle Township; Jaden Merrill, Millville; Darell Newton, Oakcrest; Kori Segich, Ocean City; Markhi Barnes, Pleasantville; Matt Kouser, St. Augustine; Shamar Cox, St. Joseph; Nazir Rowell, Vineland; Tayshaun Jackson, Wildwood Catholic.
Girls basketball
American Conference champion/coach: Atlantic City/Jason A. Lantz
National Conference champion/coach: Mainland Regional/Scott Betson
United Conference champion/coach: Bridgeton/Tom Zoyac
First team: Emma Peretti, Hammonton; Kasey Bretones, Mainland; Jada Elston, Middle Twp.; Avery Jackson, Ocean City; Reese Downey, Absegami; Quanirah Montague, Atlantic City; Madelynn Bernhardt, OLMA; Ava Mazur, Mainland; Kaci Mikulski, Wildwood Catholic; Carly Murphy, Wildwood Catholic; Sabrina Little, Holy Spirit; Samantha Jones, Vineland; Madison Palek, Middle Twp.; Sasha Lemons, Atlantic City; Averie Harding, EHT.
Honorable mention: Julia Hartman, Absegami; Bridget Roach, Atlantic City; Chayley Williams, ACIT; Adelina Wilks, Bridgeton; Adriana Capone, Buena Reg.; Emma Drumm, Cape May Tech; Jada Hill, Cedar Creek; Lyla Brown, EHT; Ava Divello, Hammonton; Kira Murray, Holy Spirit; Sydney Stokes, Mainland; McKenzie Palek, Middle Twp.; Brooke Joslin, Millville; Madelyn Adamson, Oakcrest; Savannah Prescott, OLMA; Cassidy Perri, St. Joseph; Egypt Owens, Vineland; El McCabe, Wildwood Catholic.
Girls wrestling
Shea Aretz, 126 pounds, Buena Reg.; Riley Lerner, 120, Cedar Creek; Olivia Guy, 114, Ocean City; Danna Ramirez, 132, Ocean City; Jackeline Ramos-Oviedo, 126, Mainland Reg; Isabella Scittina, 152, Mainland; Kylie Wright, EHT, 126.
Boys wrestling
American Conference champion/coach: St. Augustine Prep/Bill Ward
National Conference champion/coach: Middle Twp./Matt Wolf
First team: Justin Flood, 106 pounds, Hammonton; Kaden Naame, 120, St. Augustine; Max Elton, 120, Holy Spirit; Jackson Slotnick, 126, St. Augustine; Anthony DePaul, 132, St. Augustine; Chase Hansen, 132, Lower Cape May; Richie Grungo, 144, St. Augustine; Brady Conlin, 150, St. Augustine; Dennis Virelli, 157, St. Augustine; Jake Slotnick, 165, St. Augustine; Nick Layton, 175; Ocean City; George Rhodes, 190, Absegami; Brock Zurawski, 190, Lower Cape May; Robert McDevitt, 215, Holy Spirit; Edison Andino, 285, Millville; Tyler Thomas, 113, EHT; Sean Cowan, 165, Absegami; Adrien Laboy, 150, Middle Twp.
Honorable mention: Nick Timek, Mainland; Allen Adkins, Buena Reg.; Kani Perry, Middle Twp.; Francisco Velazquez, Oakcrest; Luca Giagunto, Hammonton; Eddie Vincent, St. Augustine; Tommy Grimley, Ocean City; Chase Calhoun, Holy Spirit; Jadah Butler, Atlantic City; Johhny Hagaman, Cedar Creek; Josh Kinchen, Vineland; Julian Rivera, Absegami; Isaiah Carr Wing, Lower Cape May.
