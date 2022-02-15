Cape-Atlantic League basketball tourney matchups announced

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys and girls basketball teams celebrated a momentous day Tuesday.

And neither team even played a game.

Instead, the seedings for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament were announced.

The boys, who have never won a CAL Tournament game, are the No. 1 seed.

The girls, who had never qualified for the tournament, are the No. 8 seed. Mainland Regional is the No. 1 girls seed.

The 10th CAL tourneys start Friday with first-round games. Eight boys and eight girls teams made the field. The top two teams in each of the CAL’s three divisions qualified for the tournaments, as well as two wild-card teams. A committee of CAL athletic directors seeded the teams and picked the two wild-card teams Tuesday morning.

The EHT boys (20-2) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles are 0-2 in their previous two CAL Tournament appearances. EHT will host No. 8 seed Mainland in the first round Friday.

“It means we had great regular season, but that’s it,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “We’ve been a target all season, so being completely honest and transparent, I’m happy for these boys and their parents/supporters.

“This is part of a larger goal, which is to win a state title. But you need to be one of the best in your league first.”

The EHT girls (14-7) have won three straight games and nine of their last 10. The Eagles will play at top-seeded Mainland in the first round.

“We’re super excited,” Eagles coach Adam Swift said. “We have a young team. Our two seniors (Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Katrina Suarez) have been great. We’re excited, but we’re not just happy to be there. We plan on being competitive.”

First-round games will be played at the homes of the higher seeds.

The boys semifinals will be played Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Millville at 5 and 7 p.m. The girls semifinals will be played Thursday, Feb. 24 at Atlantic City at 5 and 7 p.m. The championship games will be played Saturday, Feb. 26 at Absegami. The boys will tip off at noon, the girls at 2 p.m.

The tournament began in 2012. There was no tournament in 2021 because of the pandemic. The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Atlantic City girls won in 2020.

