PHILADELPHIA — Wayne Hill, Cameron Flukey and Drew Haines were just some of the Cape-Atlantic League standouts who made an impact Thursday.

The Tri-Cape baseball team scored seven runs in the first five innings en route to a 7-4 victory over Lehigh Valley (Pennsylvania) in a Carpenter Cup Classic first-round game at Dick Allen Field at FDR Park.

Flukey earned the win.

The Egg Harbor Township High School standout allowed one hit and struck out six in three scoreless innings.

Tri-Cape will play Mercer County at 12:30 p.m. Friday at FDR Park.

“This is a super fun event, and I always look forward to it,” said Flukey, who is committed to pitch for Coastal Carolina University next season.

Tri-Cape, which consists of all-star players from the CAL and Tri-County Conference, has won the single-elimination tournament title the last two years. It's only the second team in the history of the 37-year event and the first in 30 years to repeat.

Eight of Tri-Cape’s 16 hits Thursday were from CAL players. Four of the five pitchers Thursday were from the CAL, including Mike DeBlasio (Absegami), Marco Levari (St. Augustine Prep) and Xavier Cortez (Vineland).

“This just shows how good the CAL is and all the talent,” said Flukey, who will participate in Major League Baseball's Draft Combine next week at Chase Field in Phoenix. “It’s fun to play together.”

Hill (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a run and RBI. Haines (Hammonton) drove in two and scored once, and Jason Salsbery (EHT) went 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Sergio Droz (Millville) tripled and scored in the fifth inning to give Tri-Cape a 7-0 lead.

“It feels great to play with these kids I’ve been playing against in the high school season,” Hill said. “Just come together and have fun out here and stay loose. That’s all we try to do.”

Hunter Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) and Tanner Oliva (Cape May Tech) each hit RBI singles, and Evan Taylor (Ocean City) also singled. CAL players drove in five of the six RBIs and scored four of the seven runs.

“It’s nice to see,” Haines said. “I knew the league we are in had a lot of talent in it to begin with seeing the kids all year. But having us all come together, it’s a really good team we have here. I think we can go all the way.”

Along with head coach DJ Gore (Highland Regional), the coaching staff includes assistants Billy Kern (Mainland Regional), Andrew Bristol (Ocean City), Brent Bean (Atlantic City) and Ed Charlton (St. Augustine Prep graduate and co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville).

“It’s always nice to be around some of the elite baseball players from the CAL and obviously a lot of good friends in the dugout, like Coach Bristol and Coach Charlton,” said Kern, who led his Mainland team to the state Group III final.

In the first inning, Hill singled, stole second and scored on an error. In the second, Olivia singled in Austin Dubler (Timber Creek) to make it 2-0.

In the third, Haines drove in Vinny Davis (Highland), Ray singled in Salisbury, and Hill grounded into a fielder’s choice to send home Haines to extend the lead to 5-0. Damon Suriani (Gloucester Catholic) singled and scored in the fourth to make it 4-0.

Lehigh Valley’s Jake Dally hit a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the score to 7-2. Lehigh added a run each in the eighth and ninth.

“I’m really happy with the start that Cameron gave us. That was a nice way to start the game,” Kern said. “Then, obviously, we got big hits from Oliva and Wayne. It was overall a really nice day for the guys representing the Cape-Atlantic League.”

Tri-Cape has its sights set on a three-peat, but Kern said the team has to take it one game at a time “because all these teams are talented.” The Carpenter Cup features all-star teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Each team substitutes players every three-to-five innings.

“I’m really happy with how the kids competed,” Kern said. “We had a nice first five or six innings but kind of got a little lax there at the end. But hopefully we come back (Friday) and put another good game together.”

Thursday was the first time Tri-Cape was fully together, so Hill, Haines and Flukey were pleased with the performance. Getting runs early was a positive sign, but the team also saved its pitching depth.

DiBlasio pitched 1 2/3 innings and struck out four. Levari struck out two in the final two innings. CJ Furey (St. Augustine) and Tanner Nolan (Gloucester Catholic), who is one of the top pitchers in the state and led the Rams to a state title last week, did not pitch Thursday.

“We still have a lot of pitching left and (there will be) a lot of talent on the mound (Friday). We will be fresh,” Flukey said.

Added Haines: “I think we are in a good spot.”