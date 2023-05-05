Sophia Curtis of Ocean City High School led an outstanding effort by Cape-Atlantic League athletes at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Elite Meet at Delsea Regional on Thursday night.

Curtis won two events. Eight other CAL athletes also won events, most with personal-best performances. The meet featured nearly all of South Jersey’s top athletes,

Curtis’ most impressive victory came in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 1.5 seconds - the sixth fastest time in the country this spring. The junior also won the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 5 inches.

In addition to Curtis, other Ocean City athletes excelled. Sophomore Maeve Smith won the 3,200 run with a personal best 10:58.96. Elaina Styer finished second in the high jump and the long jump.

Nick Scarangelli of Ocean City won the boys 3,200 run in a personal-best 9:24.12.

Thanks @SJTrack for another stellar meet! L. Halbruner (LJ), C. Dice (Discus), M. Hoffman, and N. Scarangelli all got to compete among South Jersey’s best. Nick wins the 3200 in 9:24.12 and Matt PRs in 9:33.81. @njmilesplit @ACPressMcGarry @OCRedRaiders @ACPressMulranen pic.twitter.com/zzU2qQmHoy — Ocean City Men's XC / TF (@ocmxctf) May 5, 2023

Several other Cape-Atlantic League girls and boys delivered impressive performances.

Hannah Ross of Absegami won the 400 dash in 58.23. Emma Crozier-Carole of Mainland jumped 18-1 to win the long jump.

In boys events, Leo Pierre of Mainland Regional won the 100 dash in a personal best 11.07 seconds.

Ryan Merlino of Oakcrest finished first in the pole vault with a height of 14-6.

Ahmad Fogg jumped a personal-best 22-8 to win the long jump.

Mawali Osunniyi of Mainland won the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 45-10.

Sean Dever of EHT threw a personal-best 160-2 to win the discus.

CAL TOP-3 FINSHERS

GIRLS

100 dash - 3.Royanah Farmer, Oakcrest, 12.47

200 dash - 2. Farmer, Oakcrest, 25.66

400 dash - 1. Hannah Ross, Absegami, 58.23

3,200 run - 1. Maeve Smith, Ocean City, 10:58.96

400 hurdles - 1. Sophia Curtis, Ocean City, 1:01.5

High jump - 2. Elaina Styer, Ocean City, 5-2

Long jump - 1. Emma Crozier-Carole, Mainland Regional, 18-1; 2. Styer, Ocean City, 17-5; 3. McKenna Pontari, Mainland Regional, 16-11

Triple jump - 1. Curtis, Ocean City, 40-5

Discus - 3. Emma Peretti, Hammonton, 119-3

Shot put - 2. Peretti, Hammonton, 38-11

BOYS

100 dash - 1. Leo Pierre, Mainland, 11.07

3,200 run - 1. Nick Scarangelli, Ocean City, 9:24.12

High jump - 2. Mawali Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 6-8

Pole vault - 1. Ryan Merlino, Oakcrest, 14-6

Long jump - 1. Ahmad Fogg, EHT, 22-8; 2. William Murray, Mainland Regional, 22-7.

Triple jump - 1. Mawali Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 45-10.

Discus - 1. Sean Dever, EHT, 160-2; 3. Chris Griffin EHT, 156-4