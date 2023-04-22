LINWOOD — Evan Gilger usually shies away from attention.

The Absegami High School sophomore agreed to share his story Saturday morning.

It was the perfect place.

Gilger, a cancer survivor, pitched for the Braves against Cape May Tech in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic baseball showcase event at Mainland Regional. Gilger started, did not allow an earned run and struck six in 4 ⅔ innings to help Absegami win 4-2. Braves coach Junior Mejia started Gilger because it was a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game.

“I’ve always been really passionate about baseball,” Gilger said. “As soon as I got cancer, I was thinking about when I was cured and how I was going to come back from it.”

Gilger, 15, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma when he was 13 after he discovered what he and his family thought was just a random bump on his forehead.

“He had a little bump on his head,” his father, Ed Gilger, said. “He was 13, and 13-year-old boys have little bumps on their head all the time. Doctors didn’t think it was a big deal but said just get it checked out. He had no other symptoms. They did a biopsy, and it came back as cancer."

The tumor turned out to be one of many in his body.

“It was all in my stomach,” Gilger said.

Gilger underwent chemotherapy every other week at Roberts Woods Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. The treatments lasted six to seven hours and ravaged his body.

“It was pretty tough,” he said. “It made me gain a lot of weight. It made me lose my hair. I was kind of just sitting inside all day.”

He was declared cancer-free in August 2021. He still goes back to Robert Woods every 90 days for checkups.

“He’s pretty amazing,” Ed Gilger said. “Kids are pretty resilient, and he makes us proud every single day.”

The Coaches vs. Cancer Classic is always one of the highlights of the baseball season. The 11th annual event relies on sponsors and donations to raise funds that benefit the American Cancer Association.

One of the most moving parts of the Classic comes before each game when cancer survivors or people impacted by cancer from each team throw out a first pitch.

Before Saturday morning’s game, the public address announcer recounted Gilger’s story. The crowd gave the sophomore a standing ovation. Gilger enjoyed the speech but once he took the mound he kept his mind on the game.

“I was focused on throwing strikes,” he said, “keeping them off-balanced and hitting my spots — the outside corner.”

Gilger met the moment. He threw a season-high 89 pitches.

After allowing two hits and no runs in the first three innings, Gilger ran into some trouble in the fourth when the first four batters reached base and two unearned runs scored. But he escaped further damage by striking out the next three hitters.

The Braves took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Cape May Tech dropped a fly ball for a two-run error. Matthew Johanssen finished 2 for 3 with an RBI for Absegami, which improved to 8-2. Absegami second baseman Andrew Wiggins grabbed a tough hop in the top of the sixth to start a key double play. Hunter Morrison threw 2 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief to get the win. Tanner Oliva went 2 for 2 for Cape May Tech (3-5).

But the day belonged to Gilger. He is literally what the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic is all about.

Gilger’s teammates drew inspiration from him. There were plenty of tears during the pre-game speech about all that Gilger has overcome.

“It’s a huge pickup and motivation for the team, Mejia said. “They knew for him what was at stake. They rallied around him.”

Gilger might want to be your typical everyday high school baseball player, but he understands his story and how he pitched Saturday can give hope to others.

“He’s not a kid who ever wants attention,” Ed Gilger said. “But what we’ve tried to teach him is that if the (attention) makes you uncomfortable, don’t make it about you. Make it about the 9-year-old kid who is going through the same thing who has a chance to come back and play.”

Cape May Tech 000 200 0 - 2 4 3

Absegami 200 000 2 - 4 6 2

2B—A, Wiggins, Johansen

WP: Morrison LP: Chiera