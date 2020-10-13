Camryn White scores 3 as Barnegat wins matchup of unbeatens: Roundup

Camryn White scored all three goals for the Barnegat High School field hockey team Tuesday as the Bengals beat visiting Manchester Township 3-0 in a game between unbeaten teams.
White had a goal in each of the first three quarters.
Haleigh Dengler and Alyson Sojak each had an assist. Madison Kubicz recorded the shutout with three stops.
Barnegat improved to 4-0-1, and Manchester dropped to 4-1.
Boys soccer
Pleasantville 10,
Holy Spirit 2
Elmer Alejandro Barahona and Anthony Perdomo scored three goals apiece for the host Greyhounds, and Roberto Fernandez had two goals.
Matthew Monroy and Ricardo Exantus each added a goal. Franklin Moreno made five saves.
For Holy Spirit, Johnny Flammer scored both goals, and Aiden Saul had 10 saves.
Middle Township 8,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Middle’s Max Gilbert scored two goals and had an assist, Steven Berrodin added a goal and three assists, and Gavin Quinn had a goal and two assists.
Jason Campbell, Oscar Sanchez, Anthony Avila and Vincent Povio each scored once.
The visiting Panthers (2-2-1) had 32 shots on goal. Gavin Dolak, Devon Bock and Braiden Scarpa combined for seven saves for the shutout.
The score was 3-0 at halftime.
For the Crusaders (0-3), Andrew Draghi made nine saves.
Ocean City 9,
Cape May Tech 0
Reed Lindsay had a goal and four assists for Ocean City (4-0). Ori Levy-Smith added a goal and an assist.
Chris Catona scored twice. Drew Tarr, Kyle Harper, Nick Chiccarine, Wade Hudak and Sean MacNaughton each scored once. Kyle Plenn made two saves.
Cape May Tech fell to 0-2-1.
Mainland Reg. 3,
Atlantic City 0
Thomas Napoli had a goal and an assist for Mainland (3-1). Jackson Waters also scored once, and Luca Bongiovanni scored on a penalty kick. Jeff Thomas made two saves.
Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made 13 saves for Atlantic City (0-3).
ACIT 8,
ST. JOSEPH 0
Benny Sanchez scored three times for ACIT (1-3).
George Nikos scored twice. Sincere Ospina, Edwin Figueroa and Samuel Olarte also scored. Edwin Hernandez provided two assists, and Felipe Sanchez made four saves.
Brock Mercado made 14 saves for St. Joseph (0-1).
Cumberland Reg. 1,
Delsea Reg. 0
Jason Angel scored for Cumberland with an assist from Jair Angel.
Noe Angel made seven saves. The Colts improved to 1-4.
Josh Velez made six saves for Delsea (1-4).
Girls tennis
Mainland Reg. 5,
Vineland 0
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Gianuna Speranza 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Walcoff d. Lilly Fisher 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Carson d. Julia Holmes 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Zeel Patel-Jaida Cortes 7-5, 6-3; Riley Murray-Lexi Jacob d. Jasmine Cortes-Urvi Patel 6-1, 6-2.
Records—Mainland 7-0.
From Saturday
Cedar Creek 5,
Holy Spirit 0
NOTE: Holy Spirit was incorrectly marked as Absegami in Sunday’s edition due to a reporting error.
Singles—Charisse Tigrado d. Lorena Saavedra 6-1, 6-1; Jenna Crawford d. Cassidy Ross 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Goldbiewski d. Macey Valtri 7-6, 6-4
Doubles—Tarani Nethagani-Angellia Wyld d. Lauren Tate-Danielle Curay; Rebecca Einwechter-Julia Flynn d. Madeline Price-Bridget Dougherty 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Cedar Creek 3-2-1; Holy Spirit 0-5-1. Boys cross country
Ocean City 15,
Vineland 50
At Ocean City
1. Owen Ritti O (16:33); 2. Tyler Greene O (16:41); 3. Brendan Schlatter O (17:07); 4. Nick Ferzetti O (17:19); 5. Matt Hoffman O (18:06); 6. Nick Scarangelli O (18:10); 7. Aodhan Daly O (18:18); 8. Gabe McCormick O (18:27); 9. Chris Sardy O (18:33); 10. Colin Abbott O (18:48); 11. Josh Hutchinson O (18:57); 12. Jalen West V (19:33); 13. Anthony Cervini V (20:18); 14. Reece Wagner O (20:22); 15. Matthew Neri V (20:40).
Records— O 2-0, V 0-1.
