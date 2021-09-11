Camryn Flynn scores in OT, Ocean City beats Shore Reg. 1-0 in field hockey

OCEAN CITY — The field hockey game between traditional state powers Ocean City High School and Shore Regional seemed destined to end as a scoreless overtime tie Saturday.
Then, Ocean City senior defender Camryn Flynn, who had made big stops and clearing passes all game, made the difference on offense.
Flynn scored the only goal on a penalty stroke to give Ocean City a 1-0 victory with 6 minutes, 50 minutes left in the 10-minute overtime.
Moments earlier, O.C. forward Carly Hanin was going in alone on the right side and was tripped by a defender's stick.
The stroke was called, and Flynn scored with a low shot to the left side that beat Shore goalie Kayla O'Scanlon. The Red Raiders and their fans roared in celebration.
The goal was Flynn's first penalty stroke attempt in a varsity game.
"I was really relieved and excited," said Flynn, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. "It's the first time we've beaten them since I was here. They're (Shore) great competition, and we played a really strong game on offense and defense. This really gave us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season."
Ocean City improved to 2-0, and the Blue Devils fell to 1-1.
Shore beat Ocean City 3-1 last year in West Long Branch, and the Blue Devils edged host O.C. 1-0 in 2019.
"The game was tremendous, which is why we keep scheduling them," Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. "It was super competitive. We had a really good practice (Friday), and we played well. It's so early. It was only our second game, and we're already battle-tested. We have some other tough non-conference games coming up that will help us get ready for the playoffs.
"Camryn played a great game, and we gave her the penalty stroke."
Ocean City freshman Taryn Dolka made seven saves.
"I knew what Camryn was going to do (on the stroke shot) because she was practicing it on me the other day," said Dolka, a 14-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township. "We knew Shore was great competition. Our defense was communicating well with me."
Ocean City had nine corners to Shore's six.
The game went back and forth quickly, and both teams had chances.
O.C.'s Tricia Nicoletti had two good shots from the right side within 10 seconds of each other in the third quarter, but O'Scanlon (10 saves) stopped them both. The Red Raiders were attacking near the net with four minutes left in the third quarter, but Shore's Maddie Malfa eventually cleared it.
In the fourth quarter, Flynn made three good defensive plays to intercept the ball, and she did it once in overtime. Racheli Levy-Smith made two good stops for the Red Raiders in the fourth quarter, and Bre Fabi made one.
Ocean City had two straight corners late in regulation but didn't get off a good shot.
"The defense looked good. They didn't play as well in some of our scrimmages, but today they were working hard and played well," Burke said.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.