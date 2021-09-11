Camryn Flynn scores in OT, Ocean City beats Shore Reg. 1-0 in field hockey

"The game was tremendous, which is why we keep scheduling them," Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. "It was super competitive. We had a really good practice (Friday), and we played well. It's so early. It was only our second game, and we're already battle-tested. We have some other tough non-conference games coming up that will help us get ready for the playoffs.

"Camryn played a great game, and we gave her the penalty stroke."

Ocean City freshman Taryn Dolka made seven saves.

"I knew what Camryn was going to do (on the stroke shot) because she was practicing it on me the other day," said Dolka, a 14-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township. "We knew Shore was great competition. Our defense was communicating well with me."

Ocean City had nine corners to Shore's six.

The game went back and forth quickly, and both teams had chances.

O.C.'s Tricia Nicoletti had two good shots from the right side within 10 seconds of each other in the third quarter, but O'Scanlon (10 saves) stopped them both. The Red Raiders were attacking near the net with four minutes left in the third quarter, but Shore's Maddie Malfa eventually cleared it.