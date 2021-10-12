Camryn Dirkes, Mainland edge undefeated Ocean City

Camryn Dirkes scored in the final seconds of the second overtime to lead Mainland Regional High School to a 1-0 lead over previously undefeated Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

With about three or four seconds remaining, Dirkes kicked the ball 30 yards from the left side from of the net. As the horn sounded, the ball hit the back of the net, said Mainland coach Chris Meade.

Ocean City (11-1) is ranked. No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders beat the Mustangs 3-1 on Sept. 20. Ocean City has allowed just five goals this season. Mainland improved to 9-2-1.

"We felt like we had a decent game plan to counter their offensive performance because they've been putting up a lot of goals," Meade said. "I think we did a pretty good job of keeping them under wraps.

"Between that and defense and (goaltender) Genevieve Morrison, we were able to do that for much of the game. "

Ocean City outshot Mainland 17-9. Morrison made 14 saves for Mainland. Tori Vliet made five saves for Ocean City.