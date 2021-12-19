Camryn Dirkes, Katilyn Boggs lead Mainland past rival Ocean City

“We came out with a lot of energy and set our goals,” said Boggs, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “We go in with as much energy and intensity as we can. Games with Ocean City always have a great atmosphere and a lot of fans. Cam and I are four-year players and we have a lot of young players. We all work together.”

Dirkes had a game-high nine rebounds, and Boggs had six rebounds and the game’s only two blocks. Sophomore Ava Mazur added eight points, junior McKenna Pontari contributed five points and four rebounds, and 6-foot sophomore Sydney Stokes had five points. Sophomore Bella Mazur added four points and a game-high four assists. Sophomore Kasey Bretones had a game-high three steals. The Mustangs out-rebounded O.C. 40-20.

“Today we came out and executed and played our hardest,” said Boggs, an 18-year-old Linwood resident.

Jackson, a junior guard, topped Ocean City with 11 points and had three assists. Vliet scored eight points and Taylor Wenner had a team-high five rebounds. and two steals.

Mike Cappelletti, a former O.C. assistant coach, is in his first season as head coach of the Ocean City girls team.