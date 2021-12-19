Camryn Dirkes, Katilyn Boggs lead Mainland past rival Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The girls basketball rivalry between Mainland Regional and Ocean City High School is loaded with classic games, but Mainland beat the Red Raiders 56-30 on Sunday in dominant fashion.
Mainland seniors Camryn Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs led the Mustangs to a 37-10 halftime lead in the game at the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend at Ocean City High School. Dirkes, a 5-foot-7 guard, scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first half and the 6-foot-1 Boggs scored nine of her 11 points in the half. The two Mainland standouts lead a team with many sophomores.
Mainland improved to 2-0 and Ocean City fell to 1-1.
“Our seniors really made their presence felt in the game, and that’s big in a game like this that you get excited for,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “I think offensively we pushed the ball really well and got it to the rim.”
Dirkes and Boggs set the tone right away as Mainland jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Dirkes connected on two straight drives, Bella Mazur made a layup and Boggs connected from the right of the basket.
Ocean City cut the lead to 9-5 on a fast break by Avery Jackson and a basket and foul shot by Tori Vliet.
But Mainland scored the last six points of the quarter, including two apiece by Dirkes and Boggs. The Mustangs were up 15-5 after eight minutes.
“We came out with a lot of energy and set our goals,” said Boggs, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “We go in with as much energy and intensity as we can. Games with Ocean City always have a great atmosphere and a lot of fans. Cam and I are four-year players and we have a lot of young players. We all work together.”
Dirkes had a game-high nine rebounds, and Boggs had six rebounds and the game’s only two blocks. Sophomore Ava Mazur added eight points, junior McKenna Pontari contributed five points and four rebounds, and 6-foot sophomore Sydney Stokes had five points. Sophomore Bella Mazur added four points and a game-high four assists. Sophomore Kasey Bretones had a game-high three steals. The Mustangs out-rebounded O.C. 40-20.
“Today we came out and executed and played our hardest,” said Boggs, an 18-year-old Linwood resident.
Jackson, a junior guard, topped Ocean City with 11 points and had three assists. Vliet scored eight points and Taylor Wenner had a team-high five rebounds. and two steals.
Mike Cappelletti, a former O.C. assistant coach, is in his first season as head coach of the Ocean City girls team.
“Dirkes and Boggs are great leaders and tough, like having two coaches on the court,” Cappelletti said. “At the same time I have to say that we had trouble getting started. Our first few shots didn’t fall, and when that happens you have to dig in and get the stops. We’re very young and have to learn from this and execute better.”
The game was part of the Jack Boyd Memorial Doubleheader, which ends the PBA Tipoff Weekend. The game was followed by the Ocean City-Mainland boys game. The late Boyd was an Ocean City boys basketball coach and a member of the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mainland Regional;15 22 14 5—56
Ocean City;5 5 10 10—30
MR—A. Mazur 8, Bretones 2, B. Mazur 4, Boggs 11, Dirkes 18, Pontari 5, Sheeran 3, Stokes 5.
OC—Monteleone 2, Jackson 11, Cappelletti 5, Morton 2, Vliet 8, Adamson 2.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
