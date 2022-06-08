Camryn Dirkes, Elijah Steward named Old Grad Award winners

Mainland Regional High School’s Camryn Dirkes and Holy Spirit’s Elijah Steward were named the 2022 Nichterlein/McCabe Old Grad Award winners.

These awards are given annually to an outstanding Atlantic County male and female high school senior athlete who excel in multiple sports. Schools and a committee of retired coaches, athletic directors and the Nichterlein-McCabe families recommend the nominees.

Dirkes is a standout in outdoor track and field, basketball and soccer.

Dirkes was named the 2022 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year, leading the the Mustangs to a 28-3 record, the South Jersey Group III and Cape-Atlantic League titles and the state Group III final. She averaged 11.9 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Dirkes was named a first-team Press All-Star for the girls soccer season, leading the Mustangs to the South Jersey Group III final. She led the team with 14 goals and added 10 assists. Most of her goals came in crucial situations.

Dirkes recently won S.J. Group III track and field titles in the javelin and triple jump. She had a personal-best leap in the long jump and will compete Friday and Saturday in the state meet. Dirkes also won those three events and led Mainland to the team title at the Atlantic County Championships on May 18.

Steward starred on the football and track and field teams for the Spartans this past season.

Steward was a first-team Press All-Star in football this past season. He caught a program single-season record 60 passes for 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 30 career touchdown catches are a record for a Cape-Atlantic League school. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver is committed to Lafayette College.

In outdoor track and field, Steward specializes in the 100- and 200 and 400-meter dashes and the long jump. The state Non-Public A and B championships will be held at Middletown North High School on Friday and Saturday.

Steward also played basketball his first two years at Holy Spirit.

The Old Grad Award originated in the mid 1940s under the direction of Joe and George McCabe and former Press of Atlantic City sports writer Ed Nichterlein.

The other nominees were Jackie Fortis, Austin Snyder (Absegami); Grace Speer, Bryce Ballard (ACIT); Nyasia Suarez, Dylan Culmone (Atlantic City); Jessica Perella, Ralph Carungo (Buena Regional); Ashley Nicolicchia, Dalton Culleny (Cedar Creek); Emily Gargan, James Mahana (Egg Harbor Township); Sophia Purvis, Austin Hudak (Hammonton); Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit); Linden Wineland (Mainland Regional; Jayda Shehadi, Colin Veltri (Oakcrest); Keanni DuPont, Irvin Marable (Pleasantville); and Kate Dainton, Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy).

