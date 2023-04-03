OCEAN CITY - Cameron Flukey couldn’t have been more ready for the start of the high school baseball season.

The Egg Harbor Township High School senior’s first pitch of the year hit 99 mph on some of the radar guns behind home plate.

“I was fired up and ready to go,” Flukey said. “I was really excited to get the season underway. That first pitch started it all.”

Flukey struck out 15 and threw a two-hit complete game shutout as the Eagles beat Ocean City 3-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. The 6-foot-6 Flukey dominated the Red Raiders with a fastball in the mid-90s and a sharp-breaking curveball. He mixed in a splitter in the later innings to keep the Ocean City hitter even more off-balance.

Flukey had plenty of motivation for this season. He got hit around a bit in his last three outings of last season and was the losing pitcher in EHT’s South Jersey Group IV quarter final loss to Central Regional.

“I’m a changed pitcher from last year,” Flukey said. “I came out with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. I don’t think I had the best season last year. I ended it kind of rough. This offseason I put on some weight. I refined my pitches.”

All three of EHT’s runs were unearned. Ocean City starting pitcher Duke McCarron allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked three in 3 ⅔ innings.

“We beat a good pitcher,” EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said, “on a cold day. It was rough to hit. We grinded out at-bats.”

The Ocean City/EHT matchup was one of the most intriguing of the season’s opening day. EHT is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Ocean City is No. 8.

The pitching matchup also made the game attractive. McCarron has committed to Maryland, while Flukey is a Coastal Carolina recruit. Six to seven scouts squeezed behind the backstop on a windy but sunny day to watch the action. Flukey and McCarron are friends.

“I don’t think it could have been a better start,” Flukey said. "Me and (McCarron) play summer ball together. We go to BPC (the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville) together. We do everything baseball wise together. It was really cool that we came out and pitched opening day together. It was picture perfect.”

EHT took advantage of some Ocean City miscues to score all three of its runs in the top of the fourth with two outs. Jason Salsbery (2 for 3) started the rally with a one-out bloop single to left field. He advanced to second in an unusual manner.

Ocean City tried to pick him off, but the ball rolled away from the first baseman. Salsbery broke toward second. The umpire ruled that the Ocean City second baseman interfered with Salsbery and awarded the EHT runner second base.

Salsbery then scored on an infield throwing error. After a walk, another Ocean City throwing error scored two more runs.

“We talk to our guys all the time about creating chaos,” Carmichael said. “I think we did that today with our base running. The kids have bought into our system. I think we’re going to be alright offensively this year. We’re going to be creative. We’re going to make things happen and that was a smidgen of it today.”

With Flukey on the mound, three runs was more than enough. Ocean City’s two hits were both singles to right field. No Red Raiders reached second base in the final four innings. Flukey struck out eight of the last 10 batters he faced. He threw 96 pitches.

There was plenty of talk in the preseason of how much Flukey had improved since last season. Monday was proof of the hard work he put in this past winter.

“He was a competitor, a bulldog on the mound,” Carmichael said. “He attacked hitters. I'm proud of him."

EHT 000 300 0 - 3 5 1

Ocean City 000 000 0 - 0 2 4

2B. EHT. Sweeney

WP. Flukey (1-0)

LP. McCarron (0-1)